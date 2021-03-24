Brondesbury Park councillor resigns

Published: 11:57 AM March 24, 2021

A Labour councillor has resigned from his position representing Brondesbury Park.

Cllr Kieron Gill informed Carolyn Downs, returning officer and chief executive of Brent Council, of his decision to step down earlier this week.

A by-election will be held on May 6 on the same day as the Mayor of London and London Assembly Elections.

Cllr Gill was one of three new councillors to win Brondesbury Park in 2018, which fell into Labour’s hands for the first time in more than a decade.

He won the most votes with 1,674 supporters, and said that he was “humbled”, telling the Times: “We will take on the duty with the utmost seriousness.”

In February this year he was the only Labour councillor to abstain on Brent Council's budget.

In February 2019 he was one of only three councillors to stay behind and support a rough sleeper who stormed Brent’s full council meeting after colleagues had spent nearly two hours condemning austerity.

You may also want to watch:

In July the same year he seconded a motion declaring a Climate Emergency in Brent.

Last year he resigned from the Labour Group's Task Force on Democracy.

Cllr Gill declined to comment this morning (March 24).

Brent Council is encouraging Brondesbury Park residents to apply early if they want to vote by post for the by-election with a deadline of 5pm on April 20.

Residents must download an application form, complete and sign it and then return it by email to Electoral.Services@brent.gov.uk or by post to Electoral Services, Brent Civic Centre, Engineers Way, Wembley, HA9 0FJ.

For paper application forms email Electoral.Services@brent.gov.uk or by calling 020 8937 1372.