Brondesbury man says his mouldly Network Homes flat is killing him as he moves into a hotel

Everton Clemmings has been getting insect and vermin bites in Knightleas Court, Brondesbury Park. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg Jonathan Goldberg

A disabled man from Brondesbury Park has been forced to stay in a hotel as he fears his mouldy, vermin riddled flat will kill him.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Everton Clemmings can't stay at his mouldy, vermin flat in Knightleas Court, Brondesbury Park. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg Everton Clemmings can't stay at his mouldy, vermin flat in Knightleas Court, Brondesbury Park. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Everton Clemmings has insect bites on his body which he claims are from living in his studio flat in Knightleas Court, managed by Network Homes.

The 57-year-old diabetic who has learning disabilities has been living in the flat for three years but last month was unable to take anymore and booked into a hotel in Finchley Road.

Network Homes said they have tried to reach out to Everton and have offered him alternative housing which he won’t take.

“I live in a place with vermin, mould, ants and insect bites all over my neck and my body,” Everton said.

“There’s no hot water, The shower breaks down every three months.

You may also want to watch:

“I’ve been in hospital eight times since January with pneumonia, I’m not getting any help at all. No-one is helping me.”

Everton worked in catering for 37 years but has recently been out of work and is using his meagre savings to pay for a room at a Holiday Inn.

“At the moment I’m staying in a hotel, I put myself there. My studio flat was making me iller and iller. I’ll die in there, I need to get out of there.”

A spokesperson for Network Homes said: “The health and safety of our residents has been a top priority for us during the pandemic and our scheme managers have been making regular wellbeing calls to residents during this time, as well as being on site at least two days a week to offer extra support.

“Sadly, Mr Clemmings told us he did not want to receive these calls so we have not been able to keep in touch with him as much as we would have liked.

“We recently arranged for a pest controller to attend his home but he was not in when they arrived so we have agreed a further date.

“We’re working as fast as we can to resolve the issues at Mr Clemming’s home and are meeting with him soon to discuss further solutions.

“So far Mr Clemmings has declined our offer of a temporary room in our neighbouring schemes but this offer is still there while we address the issues in his home.”