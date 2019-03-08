Brondesbury youth charity appeal for cyclists to join a 100km fundraising cyclathon

Tadg O'Keeffe and Adam Kay (centre) cycled the Prudential Ride100 for Brent Centre for Young People in 2015 raising £1,800. Archant

A youth charity in Brondesbury is appealing for bicycle riders to take part in a summer fundraising drive.

The Brent Centre for Young People, in Winchester Avenue, is hunting for cyclists to take part in this year's Prudential Ride100 cycling challenge on August 4.

Those who sign up for a place to join the 100km cyclathon will join a small team of #TeamBrent challenge volunteers to support young peoples' mental health.

The race starts in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, before hitting the countryside and leg-testing climbs of the Surrey hills.

BCYP Director Dr Maxim de Sauma said: "The Prudential Ride100 is one of the Brent Centre's annual events where the community really steps forward to make a difference to our centre and service for young people. It is just as much about raising awareness of mental health in young people as it is about making sure the centre can keep providing its service to young people in crisis."

For more information email your name and contact details to getinvolved@brentcentre.org.uk or call 0207 328 0918.