Baroness Doreen Lawrence to champion parenting classes at a Mother’s Day fundraising gala

PUBLISHED: 14:38 01 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:53 01 April 2019

Baroness Doreen Lawrene.

Baroness Doreen Lawrene.

The mother of murdered Stephen Lawrence is supporting a Wembley charity’s fundraiser questioning the need for parenting classes.

Baroness Doreen Lawrence is a keynote speaker at the Brilliant Parents Mothers Day Awards in Bloomsbury on April 6 where she will talk about the Challenges of Motherhood in the 21st Century.

Brilliant Parents, a social enterprise in Quad Road, has a mission to normalise parenting classes.

It’s Triple P - Positive Parenting Program has been commissioned by councils, schools and the NHS to deliver six and nine week courses to struggling families.

Meave, “We are a small organisation with a big agenda.

“Should parenting classes be as readily available, as ante-natal classes? Discuss!

“We want to be the catalysts for a national conversation on the vital importance of giving all parents a tool box of effective strategies and skills for the job.”

Tickets cost £60 for dinner and dance or £15 dance only. Doors open 5.30pm to 2am at the Holiday Inn London Bloomsbury, Coram Street,

For tickets click go to brilliantparents.org/mothersday

Sponsored by SheaMoisture

