Kenton nursery celebrates 'outstanding in all areas' rating from Ofsted

Brightstart Childcare and Education celebrates an outstanding inspection. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg Jonathan Goldberg

Kids and staff at a Kenton nursery held a big party after being rated "outstanding" by education chiefs.

BrightStart Childcare & Education, in Woodgrange Avenue, celebrated its top rating on Wednesday morning last week.

The nursery has been consistently "good" since it was set up in 2003 by Sharon Brown, a former lawyer who retrained as a carer while on maternity leave.

Following an inspection on June 21, Ofsted rated the school outstanding in all areas noting "inspirational" and "passionate" staff who have "superb partnerships" with parents and professionals to ensure children, especially those with special needs, flourish.

Ms Brown said: "We're ecstatic and overjoyed. It's difficult to get our heads around as we're doing the same thing we've always done and on that particular day of the inspection we did everything we always do. The rating ratifies what we are doing is what we are supposed to doing and we're doing it in an effective way and making a difference."