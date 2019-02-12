Green light given to demolish Bridge Park Community Centre two weeks before high court hearing

Cabinet chiefs have given a green light to a new leisure centre in Stonebridge – a fortnight before its due in court over the contested land.

A new community hub to replace the Bridge Park Community and Leisure Centre, set up by locals in the 1980s, was unimously agreed by Brent Council’s cabinet councillors on Monday.

There was no mention of the looming court deadline on February 27, where the council will go head to head with the Bridge Park Community Council over the contested land.

The revised plans include a six-lane swimming pool, gym and sports hall, and “more than double the originally allocated community space”.

The BPCC has its own vision for the site which they bought in 1985 with GLA funding.

Cllr Krupesh Hirani, lead member for public health, culture and leisure, said: “For the new building to be built the old building needs to go. We will work with users.”

