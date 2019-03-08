Bridge Park Community Centre: Attorney General declines to intervene in land sale dispute

Artists impression of the new proposed Bridge Park hu. Picture: Brent Council Archant

The Attorney General will not intervene in the battle between Brent Council and the Stonebridge People's Trust (HPCC) over the future of the Bridge Park Community Centre, the town hall has said.

The Bridge Park community elated to win first stage of a possible battle to stop the sell off of prized Stonebridge land. Picture: Nathalie Raffray The Bridge Park community elated to win first stage of a possible battle to stop the sell off of prized Stonebridge land. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

It said Geoffrey Cox QC had declined to take up the case of the HPCC, which argues the land where the leisure centre sits is held in a charitable trust. and took the council to court in hope of preventing the land's sale.

In March, the High Court ruled a council application to have the HPCC's case dismissed, but judge Master Rhys said the case should be referred to Mr Cox.

His decision does not prevent a full trial, but the council reiterated that they hope to meet with the HPCC to discuss a way forward outside of court.

Brent's leisure chief Cllr Krupesh Hirani said this was a "step forward" and added the council's "main aim is to improve the centre".