Special talk at Brent Civic Centre to air views on Brexit and its impact

Brent Council is holding a Brexit debate. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Members of the community and voluntary sector are invited to a special event to discuss Brexit and the impact it will have on their area.

The event at Brent Civic Centre on Monday, from 7pm to 9pm, seeks to examine the fallout from Britain’s impending exit from the European Union.

It will also give people the chance to suggest ways the Brent Council can support those affected by Brexit.

The meeting follows on from a report presented at a full council meeting in November that outlined the implications of leaving the EU. The meeting heard Brent has the second-highest estimated number of European residents in London, compromising about a fifth (22 per cent) of the overall population. At the same meeting, the council voted to formally call for a “people’s vote” on the Brexit deal.

The event is part of the council’s wider “Time to Talk” campaign.

Book a free ticket: eventbrite.co.uk/e/time-to-talk-brexit-tickets-52602611828 or email anne.kittappa@brent.gov.uk.