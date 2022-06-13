The top half of a brick tower adjacent to a school sports hall in Brent collapsed onto the roof - Credit: London Fire Brigade

A brick tower collapsed into the roof of the sports hall next to it at a school site in Brent Park.

Firefighters were called to the school, which has not been named, on Brentfield Road just before 12.30pm yesterday - June 12.

Firefighters used thermal imaging cameras to assist in carrying out a search of the single-storey sports hall.

A 25-metre cordon was put in place as a precaution while crews worked to make the scene safe for an hour-and-a-half.

There were no reported injuries.

One fire engine from Park Royal and two fire rescue units from Heston and East Ham fire stations attended the scene.