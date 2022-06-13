News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News

Brick tower collapses onto Brent school sports hall roof

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 5:35 PM June 13, 2022
The top half of a brick tower adjacent to a school sports hall in Brent collapsed onto the roof

The top half of a brick tower adjacent to a school sports hall in Brent collapsed onto the roof - Credit: London Fire Brigade

A brick tower collapsed into the roof of the sports hall next to it at a school site in Brent Park.

Firefighters were called to the school, which has not been named, on Brentfield Road just before 12.30pm yesterday - June 12.

Firefighters used thermal imaging cameras to assist in carrying out a search of the single-storey sports hall.

A 25-metre cordon was put in place as a precaution while crews worked to make the scene safe for an hour-and-a-half.

There were no reported injuries.

One fire engine from Park Royal and two fire rescue units from Heston and East Ham fire stations attended the scene.

London Live News
London Fire Brigade
Brent News
East Brent News
North London News

Don't Miss

The Ford pick up being crushed by authorities

Man who dumped waste outside Harlesden school is sentenced

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
A police car

Knife Crime

Man fatally stabbed on Henderson Close

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
The Morland Gardens site

Plans to flatten 19th century Harlesden villa for homes put on hold

Adam Shaw Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Some of the people from north London who were jailed in May 

London Live News

Jailed: 10 north London offenders put behind bars in May

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon