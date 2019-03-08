Search

Advanced search

Brent youngster scoops top award at charity's sustainability-themed Fashion Week show

PUBLISHED: 14:46 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:46 16 September 2019

Georgia Brown and model Eunice Olumide. Picture: Tony Wellington

Georgia Brown and model Eunice Olumide. Picture: Tony Wellington

Tony Wellington 07718393932 tony@thebitemag.com

A teenager from Brent scooped a top award at a charity show for London Fashion Week.

Georgia Brown, 17, won the award for technical excellence at the Fashion Futures Final organised, which took place on Friday.

Organised by FAD, which helps youngsters into the industry, the show featured 20 finalists aged 15 to 19 and explored issues of sustainability and humans' relationship with the natural world.

You may also want to watch:

Georgia's designs were modelled by supermodel, author and activist Eunice Olumide and picked out by a panel of expert judges.

Georgia said: "My concept came from noticing the elegant beauty of branches and roots of trees.

"I saw physical similarities between them and blood vessels in the human body, which I used as motifs to explore the interconnectedness of humans and the natural world, and the need to coexist with nature rather than exploit and destroy it."

Designs by Lana Tamimi, 15, also of Brent, were also featured on the catwalk. Lana said:

"This is the first time I've ever done anything like this. I'm only 15 so it's all very new to me. But in just a few months I've learnt how to make an entire dress from nothing.

Most Read

Nahki Wells happy he ‘made sacrifices’ to return to QPR

Nahki Wells scores QPR's third againsg Luton Town. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

Craig Small killing: Four dawn arrests after father shot dead in Wembley

Craig 'smallz' Walters. Picture: Met Police

QPR 3 Luton Town 2: Five things we learned

The first goal scored for Queens Park Rangers by Eberechi Eze. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

QPR 3 Luton Town 2: Player ratings

Nahki Wells of Queens Park Rangers. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

‘One stop shop’ holistic FGM clinic launches in Brent

Grace Narty, FGM lead at the London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust, speaking at the launch of the pilot FGM initiative

Most Read

Nahki Wells happy he ‘made sacrifices’ to return to QPR

Nahki Wells scores QPR's third againsg Luton Town. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

Craig Small killing: Four dawn arrests after father shot dead in Wembley

Craig 'smallz' Walters. Picture: Met Police

QPR 3 Luton Town 2: Five things we learned

The first goal scored for Queens Park Rangers by Eberechi Eze. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

QPR 3 Luton Town 2: Player ratings

Nahki Wells of Queens Park Rangers. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

‘One stop shop’ holistic FGM clinic launches in Brent

Grace Narty, FGM lead at the London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust, speaking at the launch of the pilot FGM initiative

Latest from the Kilburn Times

‘I’ll happily change it’ - Warburton open to formation changes throughout season

QPR manager Mark Warburton. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

Nahki Wells happy he ‘made sacrifices’ to return to QPR

Nahki Wells scores QPR's third againsg Luton Town. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

QPR 3 Luton Town 2: Five things we learned

The first goal scored for Queens Park Rangers by Eberechi Eze. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

New host venue announced for London Football Awards

Tottenham's Son Heung-min after winning the London Football Awards 2019 Premier League Player of the Year. Picture: Action Images for LFAP via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

‘One stop shop’ holistic FGM clinic launches in Brent

Grace Narty, FGM lead at the London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust, speaking at the launch of the pilot FGM initiative
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists