Brent youngster scoops top award at charity's sustainability-themed Fashion Week show

A teenager from Brent scooped a top award at a charity show for London Fashion Week.

Georgia Brown, 17, won the award for technical excellence at the Fashion Futures Final organised, which took place on Friday.

Organised by FAD, which helps youngsters into the industry, the show featured 20 finalists aged 15 to 19 and explored issues of sustainability and humans' relationship with the natural world.

Georgia's designs were modelled by supermodel, author and activist Eunice Olumide and picked out by a panel of expert judges.

Georgia said: "My concept came from noticing the elegant beauty of branches and roots of trees.

"I saw physical similarities between them and blood vessels in the human body, which I used as motifs to explore the interconnectedness of humans and the natural world, and the need to coexist with nature rather than exploit and destroy it."

Designs by Lana Tamimi, 15, also of Brent, were also featured on the catwalk. Lana said:

"This is the first time I've ever done anything like this. I'm only 15 so it's all very new to me. But in just a few months I've learnt how to make an entire dress from nothing.