Brent wins first prize and £10,000 at the London New Year's Day Parade

Brent was a "worthy winner" at London's New Year's Day Parade 2020 scooping first place and a £10,000 prize.

Mahogany Carnival Design represented Brent with its entry, The Magic of Brent 2020. The Harlesden organisation provided dancers in spectacular costumes and large floats decorated with musical notes, golden patterns and multi-coloured silhouettes to represent the borough's multicultural community.

Brent mayor Cllr Ernest Ezeajughi accepted the £10,000 prize for his charities the Sickle Cell Society and Jason Roberts Foundation. He said: "It was a wonderful experience to take part in the parade and I am so proud and pleased that Brent won! The performers and costumes from MCD are spectacular."

Bob Bone, parade co-founder, said:"Take a bow Brent, take a bow London! We had some wonderful entries this year - the best to date in my opinion. It was a close-run thing, but Brent were worthy winners."