Search

Advanced search

Brent wins first prize and £10,000 at the London New Year's Day Parade

PUBLISHED: 15:35 15 January 2020

Brent wins first place at London's New Year Parade with Mahogony Carnival Design co. Picture: Matt Sprake

Brent wins first place at London's New Year Parade with Mahogony Carnival Design co. Picture: Matt Sprake

Archant

Brent was a "worthy winner" at London's New Year's Day Parade 2020 scooping first place and a £10,000 prize.

Mahogany Carnival Design represented Brent with its entry, The Magic of Brent 2020. The Harlesden organisation provided dancers in spectacular costumes and large floats decorated with musical notes, golden patterns and multi-coloured silhouettes to represent the borough's multicultural community.

You may also want to watch:

Brent mayor Cllr Ernest Ezeajughi accepted the £10,000 prize for his charities the Sickle Cell Society and Jason Roberts Foundation. He said: "It was a wonderful experience to take part in the parade and I am so proud and pleased that Brent won! The performers and costumes from MCD are spectacular."

Bob Bone, parade co-founder, said:"Take a bow Brent, take a bow London! We had some wonderful entries this year - the best to date in my opinion. It was a close-run thing, but Brent were worthy winners."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Warburton plays down need for new centre-back after Brentford loss

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: John Walton/PA

‘Quite possibly the worst tactical decision Warburton could have made’ - QPR fans react to Brentford defeat

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA

Gunshot victim ‘remains in very serious condition’ month after west Kilburn shooting

Shooting in Walterton Road, Kensal Green. Picture: David Nathan

Harlesden cops issue woman five year order banning her from Harlesden for ‘prolific offending’

Julia Best banned from Harlesden for five years. Picture: Harlesden police

QPR transfer rumours: Clarke close to completing loan move

QPR have been linked with a loan move for Tottenham winger Jack Clarke. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

Most Read

Warburton plays down need for new centre-back after Brentford loss

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: John Walton/PA

‘Quite possibly the worst tactical decision Warburton could have made’ - QPR fans react to Brentford defeat

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA

Gunshot victim ‘remains in very serious condition’ month after west Kilburn shooting

Shooting in Walterton Road, Kensal Green. Picture: David Nathan

Harlesden cops issue woman five year order banning her from Harlesden for ‘prolific offending’

Julia Best banned from Harlesden for five years. Picture: Harlesden police

QPR transfer rumours: Clarke close to completing loan move

QPR have been linked with a loan move for Tottenham winger Jack Clarke. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Former QPR striker opens up about his time at the club

Jay Bothroyd celebrates his winner for Queens Park Rangers in an FA Cup replay against West Bromwich Albion in 2013. (pic: David Davies/PA)

Rough sleeper who died waiting for an ambulance in ‘wealthy’ Wembley Park sparks review

Heron House, in Wembley Hill Road. Picture :Google

Brent wins first prize and £10,000 at the London New Year’s Day Parade

Brent wins first place at London's New Year Parade with Mahogony Carnival Design co. Picture: Matt Sprake

Kensal Green artist to showcase art to raise awareness of knife crime and mental health at Willesden Gallery

Hadina Wright

Allinson encouraged by progress as Hendon pick up first away win of season

Hendon debutant Joe White opens the scoring against Met Police (pic DBeechPhotography)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists