Kilburn Times

Brent's parks and gardens are big winners of London in Bloom awards

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 4:02 PM October 26, 2021   
Veolia's Malcolm Edmunds, contract manager for grounds maintenance and Paul Bond, environment manager

Veolia's Malcolm Edmunds, contract manager for grounds maintenance and Paul Bond, environment manager, after Brent wins big at London in Bloom - Credit: Veolia

Brent's valued green spaces has earned not one but eight awards in the highly prestigious London in Bloom contest. 

Veolia and Brent Council were praised for their sustainable management of the borough's parks during London in Bloom’s first ever digital ceremony on October 7, achieving eight London in Bloom awards for the delivery of an outstanding service.

Five gold awards were won, including for Country Park of the Year at Fryent Park, Large Park of the Year for Woodcock Park, and Small Park at Harlesden Town Gardens.

Harlesden Town Garden has won Gold in the London in Bloom awards

Harlesden Town Garden has won Gold in the London in Bloom awards - Credit: FHTG

Two silver gilts for several other parks under its management were also won.

London in Bloom recognises the capital’s best open spaces and those who work tirelessly to deliver vibrant neighbourhoods.

In 2020 the coronavirus restrictions put immense pressure on the borough's parks resources and also led to the cancellation of the awards.

You may also want to watch:

Veolia scored highly for cleanliness, as well as its approach to conservation, sustainability and improving local horticultural standards in the two years since the last awards.

Brent Council and Veolia were accoladed for their sustainable attitude to managing parks and open spaces and investment in notable innovation schemes and ongoing partnerships with community groups.

Malcolm Edmunds, contracts manager for Veolia said he was "extremely proud" of his team adding: "During lockdown we saw more people using our parks than ever before, but this also led to a surge in littering which had to be carefully managed to keep our spaces enjoyable for everyone.

"These awards are the ultimate recognition of our dedicated staff and wonderful volunteers who help to keep our open spaces beautiful.”

Cllr Krupa Sheth, lead member for environment at Brent Council, said: “It’s wonderful news that Brent has been recognised for not just one, but eight of the prestigious London in Bloom awards.

"We are extremely proud of our staff and partners, Veolia for maintaining parks and open spaces to such a high standard.

"A huge thank you also to the Friends of Parks group who play a big role in looking after our parks.

"Our green spaces were, and continue to be, a source of positivity, health and wellbeing for local residents during the pandemic.

"We are committed to maintaining these community areas for everyone to enjoy and benefit from.”

Environment News
Brent News
North West London News

