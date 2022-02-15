Brent champion Martin Redston dies aged 72

Tributes are being paid to ‘Brent community champion’ Martin Redston, who has died at the age of 72.

The Willesden-based engineer was well known for being chairman of Brent Arts Council and an active campaigner on many issues.

He died on February 2 having been diagnosed with mesothelioma, an asbestos related cancer, early in 2021.

He leaves behind wife of almost 50 years Sheila, who said: “Martin was generally known as an indefatigable campaigner and a kind and caring member of the community who could always be called upon to give a helping hand.”

The pair had two children, Michael and Jennifer, and three grandchildren.

Professionally, he founded his successful structural engineering consultancy business Martin Redston Associates in 1993 - but he will perhaps be best remembered for his community work.

Councillors Tariq Dar, Aslam Choudry and Janice Long have all paid tribute to Martin’s passion - and his key role in saving the Willesden Old Library and Queensbury Public House.

Cllr Dar said: “He was a Brent community champion.”

A regular at Brent Connects meetings, Martin was particularly interested in developments and planning proposals affecting the local area, heritage issues, libraries, schools, trees and the environment.

He was also a keen promoter of theatre and arts throughout the borough, also acting as chairman of Madhatters Theatre Club. He was closely involved with the Stables Art Gallery, latterly the Stables in Exile, as well as the outdoor theatre in Gladstone Park.

Recently, Martin raised funds for a judicial review of the inaction over Dominic Cummings’s breach of lockdown rules in May 2020. The case was hard fought by government lawyers up to the Court of Appeal which blocked any further proceeding.

Sheila added that Martin maintained an “optimistic outlook” during his illness and worked until December 2021.

She is looking to hold a celebratory memorial event in the early summer to provide everybody who knew Martin with the chance to pay respects. Sheila also hopes to have a bench dedicated to Martin in a nearby park.

To add your voice to tributes online, visit martinredston.muchloved.com - where there is also a chance to donate to the work of Mesothelioma UK.

To pass a message of sympathy to Sheila, email stablesinexile@gmail.com

