Willesden scchool boy's white butterfly photo wins him top prize in wildlife competition for the second time

Paula Joyce wins adult category of Brent Wildlife Competition with a close up of a Bumblebee feeding on a Yellow and orange Gallardia Flower PaulaFrench

A Willesden Green schoolboy has scooped the top prize in Brent's Wildlife Photo Competition for the second time.

Alex Alvanis wins youth category in Brent's Wildlife Compeition with his pic of a cabbage white butterfly. Picture: Alex Alvanis Alex Alvanis wins youth category in Brent's Wildlife Compeition with his pic of a cabbage white butterfly. Picture: Alex Alvanis

Alex Alvanis has taken home the under-18s prize with his photo of a cabbage white butterfly.

Last year the 16-year-old captured a ruby tiger moth in his garden which impressed judges.

Willesden Green photographer Paula Joyce won in the over 18s category.

Ms Joyce received a photographic voucher valued at £100 while Alex won a £50 London Design Outlet voucher.

Cllr Krupa Sheth, Lead Member for Environment, said: "We were so impressed with Alex and Paula's photos. Congratulations to both of our winners and thanks to everyone else who took the time to enter.