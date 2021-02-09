Brent hosts online webinars for job seekers

Published: 2:58 PM February 9, 2021

Brent Works is hosting online webinars as part of National Apprenticeship Week - Credit: Chris Winter

A series of webinars are taking place for any Brent residents looking for job opportunities.

Brent Works is hosting a week of online sessions until February 12 as part of National Apprentice Week with information on apprenticeship schemes, salaries, and employment vacancies.

Brent Council's Jobs and Apprenticeship Show 2019 - Credit: Brent Council

Taking part is the tech industry, health and social care, HS2, Transport for London, the Metropolitan Police, the construction industry and the media.

There is also an online Skills Summit on February 11 where key figures in the the business and community sectors will discuss the support available for local organisations.

Cllr Thomas Stephens, Brent Council's lead member for employment and skills, said: “Because of the pandemic, Brent Council is stepping up the support we’re providing to help residents find good-quality jobs, through our ‘Keep Brent Working’ campaign.

“Apprenticeships offer many residents a vital route to a good career, and at Brent Works we have seen an increase in higher level and degree apprenticeships in a range of sectors.

“Apprenticeships are open to anyone of working age.”

Visit www.brent.gov.uk/council-news/february-2021/national-apprenticeship-week or email brent.works@brent.gov.uk.

For skills summit tickets, click here