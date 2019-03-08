Search

Advanced search

Volunteers needed in Brent for the annual Tesco Food Collection for those in need

PUBLISHED: 08:00 03 November 2019

Brent volunteers are needed for theTesco Food Collection . Picture: Andrew Parsons / i-Images

Brent volunteers are needed for theTesco Food Collection . Picture: Andrew Parsons / i-Images

©2018 Andrew Parsons / i-Images

Two UK charities are appealing to people in Brent to help with their Christmas food collection for people in need.

Trussell Trust and FareShare, will be collecting food in Tesco stores during the annual Tesco Food Collection from November 21 until November 23.

They are looking for local volunteers to hand out shopping lists to customers, so they can see the long-life food items most needed by Brent Foodbank in Willesden and Kenton, and to encourage people to donate.

The food will be collected by the charities and Tesco will top up customer donations by 20pc to further support their work.

You may also want to watch:

Volunteer Farihah Choudhury said: "I loved volunteering last year - it was great to speak with shoppers donating food. The kindness I saw was wonderful and gave me a lot of hope.

"I believe everyone should have access to good, healthy food and I'd encourage anyone who can to give some time to help stop people going hungry this Christmas."

Emma Revie, chief exec at The Trussell Trust said: "No one should need a food bank at any time of year - but we know during the lead-up to Christmas our network of food banks see even more people needing help.

"Food banks will be doing all they can to provide vital emergency support so people don't face hunger this Christmas. But to make sure there are enough donations, we need your support.

"Having your support in this year's Tesco Food Collection will make a real difference - the more people who volunteer, the more food will be collected from generous shoppers, and the better prepared food banks will be to help local people."

sign up at fareshare/tescofoodcollection

Most Read

Two Kingsbury brothel maids among organised crime gang jailed for exploiting women

Maria Jose Carvalho and Anna Paula De Almeida Prudente. Picture: Met Police

Harlesden stabbing: Police appeal for witnesses after knife attack on man, 28

The police cordon at the scene of a stabbing in Mordaunt Road, Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

Woman stabbed to death in Harlesden knew the Brent man found dead in Green Park the same day

A forensics officer in Ambleside Road, Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

Gold star for SEN teacher as Tina left speechless at top national teaching awards

Tina Murray, an award-winning teacher from Barham Primary. Picture: Jason Andrews

Sadiq Khan gives message of love conquering hate at Kingsbury Temple’s Hindu New Year celebrations

Mayor Sadiq Khan at the Diwali & Hindu New Year Celebrations at Shree Swaminarayan Mandir Kingsbury

Most Read

Two Kingsbury brothel maids among organised crime gang jailed for exploiting women

Maria Jose Carvalho and Anna Paula De Almeida Prudente. Picture: Met Police

Harlesden stabbing: Police appeal for witnesses after knife attack on man, 28

The police cordon at the scene of a stabbing in Mordaunt Road, Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

Woman stabbed to death in Harlesden knew the Brent man found dead in Green Park the same day

A forensics officer in Ambleside Road, Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

Gold star for SEN teacher as Tina left speechless at top national teaching awards

Tina Murray, an award-winning teacher from Barham Primary. Picture: Jason Andrews

Sadiq Khan gives message of love conquering hate at Kingsbury Temple’s Hindu New Year celebrations

Mayor Sadiq Khan at the Diwali & Hindu New Year Celebrations at Shree Swaminarayan Mandir Kingsbury

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Volunteers needed in Brent for the annual Tesco Food Collection for those in need

Brent volunteers are needed for theTesco Food Collection . Picture: Andrew Parsons / i-Images

Championship: Leeds United 2 QPR 0

Leeds United's Mateusz Klich battles with Queens Park Rangers's Ryan Manning during the Sky Bet Championship match at Elland Road, Leeds.

World Cup: England 12 South Africa 32

South Africa's Makazole Mapimpi scores his side's first try during the 2019 Rugby World Cup final match at Yokohama Stadium.

Kensal Rise anti-knife crime artist Eugene Ankomah begins three month residency at Capital City Academy

Re-Claim: Artist Eugene Ankomah

Brent campaigner turns attention on threat to parkland in native Ghana

Awula Serwah (third right) and her Eco-Conscious Citizens group present a petition to the Ghanaian High Commision. Picture: ECC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists