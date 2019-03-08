Volunteers needed in Brent for the annual Tesco Food Collection for those in need

Brent volunteers are needed for theTesco Food Collection

Two UK charities are appealing to people in Brent to help with their Christmas food collection for people in need.

Trussell Trust and FareShare, will be collecting food in Tesco stores during the annual Tesco Food Collection from November 21 until November 23.

They are looking for local volunteers to hand out shopping lists to customers, so they can see the long-life food items most needed by Brent Foodbank in Willesden and Kenton, and to encourage people to donate.

The food will be collected by the charities and Tesco will top up customer donations by 20pc to further support their work.

Volunteer Farihah Choudhury said: "I loved volunteering last year - it was great to speak with shoppers donating food. The kindness I saw was wonderful and gave me a lot of hope.

"I believe everyone should have access to good, healthy food and I'd encourage anyone who can to give some time to help stop people going hungry this Christmas."

Emma Revie, chief exec at The Trussell Trust said: "No one should need a food bank at any time of year - but we know during the lead-up to Christmas our network of food banks see even more people needing help.

"Food banks will be doing all they can to provide vital emergency support so people don't face hunger this Christmas. But to make sure there are enough donations, we need your support.

"Having your support in this year's Tesco Food Collection will make a real difference - the more people who volunteer, the more food will be collected from generous shoppers, and the better prepared food banks will be to help local people."

