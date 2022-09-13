'We want to hear from you': Tuneless choir needs a leader

A Dollis Hill woman is setting up Brent Tuneless Choir so she can “sing like no one is listening”.

Carol Murphy Is looking for someone who is musical and "extremely tolerant" to lead the group.

Having heard about "tuneless choirs" before the pandemic, Carol, who has visited Maidenhead and Vauxhall Tuneless Choirs, said she feels it is just what is needed amid the cost-of-living crisis.

“I want to do something that brings joy," she said.

"I like my day job as a senior manager in education, but it can be a hard grind.

"The children are great, but the financial climate means my day job often means I am saying 'no' to people.

"Tuneless will be the thing that will put a smile on my face and hopefully give a positive experience to everyone who attends.

“I’m happy to do all the running around, but I won’t be able to stand at the front and run people through warm-ups or bring them in on time.”

Carol said as a young child she thought she could sing and took every opportunity to do so. She said it was not until she was a little older that people, particularly her mum, set her straight.

Research has shown singing can be beneficial for health, and mental health in particular.

“Singing in a group is even better than singing alone, so I really want to do this," said Carol. "I just need to find someone musical to help me. I’ve already found a superb venue at St Catherine’s Church in Neasden, and it’s available for me to use fortnightly on a Thursday evening.

“I’m told being a tuneless choir leader is extremely rewarding for those who wish to share their passion for singing with those who can’t sing but really want to. It’s a case of being able to lead the choir in a variety of warm-ups, and popular songs – everything from musical numbers to Queen to Madness.

"We’ll sing mostly in unison, and there’s no teaching as such – we just sing for the pleasure of it, not to improve.”

Anyone interested in leading the Brent Tuneless Choir is asked to email Carol at londonbrent@tunelesschoir.com, and visit www.tunelesschoir.com/londonbrent to register for information.