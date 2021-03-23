Brent community takes the knee in support of anti-racism protest

Published: 8:42 AM March 23, 2021

Members of Brent Trades Council took the knee outside the Civic Centre in support of the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination. - Credit: BTC

Community members took the knee outside Brent's town hall to mark an international protest against racism.

Members of Stand Up to Racism West London and delegates to Brent Trades Council (BTC) marked the annual International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination in Wembley Park on Saturday.

On this day in 1960 police in Sharpeville, South Africa, opened fire and killed 69 people at a peaceful demonstration against apartheid "pass laws".

Mary Adossides, chair of BTC, said: "Across the world the racist right is raising its ugly head leading to a spike in racist attacks spreading an ideology of blaming migration and ‘foreigners’ for the economic crisis.

"In Britain, racism continues to manifest itself with the Windrush scandal showing the racism at the heart of the Tory government and its Hostile Environment Act.

"The enquiry into Grenfell has still not reached any conclusion. A high number of BAME workers have suffered a disproportionate number of deaths from Covid19."

"Challenging racism at every opportunity is the duty of every citizen and every organisation who believe in a society which places justice for all as its priority," she added.