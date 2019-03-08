Search

Two Brent teenagers head to America's West Virgnia for the World Scout Jamboree opened by Bear Grylls

PUBLISHED: 11:47 08 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:47 08 August 2019

Fatmah Aichoun, centre, with two scouts.

Archant

Two Brent teenagers have joined thousands of fellow scouts for a week of ziplining, water rafting and all round fun in America.

Thousands of youngsters at the World Scout JamboreeThousands of youngsters at the World Scout Jamboree

Reuben Healey ,15, from Neasden and Fatmah Aichan, 16, went to West Virgina between July 23 and August 2 where 45,000 youngsters gathered for the World Scout Jamboree.

Young people learned new skills and tasted high adventure including ziplining, hiking, climbing, and whitewater rafting. The teenagers also enjoyed a Culture Day tasting food from around the world.

Reuben said: "I've had a lot of fun paddleboarding. It's so hot so jumping in the water was really cool. Meeting people from around the world has been awesome and I'm learning loads of new skills at the same time."

Fatmah added: "I've absolutely loved my time at the Jamboree, it's been unforgettable. My favourite activity was the foam party on our Basecamp bash, such a surreal experience with amazing people."

Bear Grylls on stage at the World Scout Jamboree in AmericaBear Grylls on stage at the World Scout Jamboree in America

The event was opened by UK Chief Scout and TV adventurer Bear Grylls.

He said: "World Scout Jamborees only happen every four years and tens of thousands of Scouts attend each one. They are incredible festivals of peace, friendship and adventure.

"Young people will make friends for life with people from over 150 countries, experience different food, language and culture while learning new skills. It will be the journey of a lifetime."

He added: "The 2019 Jamboree, jointly hosted by the USA, Canada and Mexico, is set to be one of the biggest and most exciting yet.

"The theme is "Unlock a new world" - focusing especially on how we can create a sustainable world together."

