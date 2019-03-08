Family friendly Brent Super Cup tournament kicking off in Wembley

Young footballers are preparing to go head-to-head in a borough wide competition that aims to smash the stigma around mental health.

The Brent Super Cup is taking place this Saturday at 11am at Ark Elvin Academy in Cecil Avenue.

More than 200 youngsters from local clubs including, AFC Wembley, AVA Academy, Brent Schools, Kinja, LNER, London Bees, New Generation FC, Princess Park, Queens Park Sharks, Roundwood Rangers, Wembley FC and Youngs FC will be competing for the borough's top prize.

As well as encouraging Brent children to live healthier and more active lifestyles, the tournatment will also be raising awareness about mental health and young people.

Local health group 'Brent Young People Thrive' is providing a range of advice and fun activities on the day to help challenge the stigma around mental health.

Queens Park Rangers are also setting up a skillszone for young players to test out their footballing talents.

Former Stonebridge councillor Zaffar Van Kalwala, the event organiser, said: “The Brent Super Cup will help our young people to boost their physical and mental wellbeing, while teaching important life skills.

“It is also a great opportunity for local residents to come together and celebrate our diverse community.

“Thank you to John Sisk & Son and Brent & Kilburn Times for supporting the Brent Super Cup and for creating positive opportunities for our young people.”