Family friendly Brent Super Cup tournament kicking off in Wembley

PUBLISHED: 10:50 02 May 2019

The Brent Super Cup tournament is back. Picture: Nabeel Baig

The Brent Super Cup tournament is back. Picture: Nabeel Baig

Young footballers are preparing to go head-to-head in a borough wide competition that aims to smash the stigma around mental health.

The Brent Super Cup is taking place this Saturday at 11am at Ark Elvin Academy in Cecil Avenue.

More than 200 youngsters from local clubs including, AFC Wembley, AVA Academy, Brent Schools, Kinja, LNER, London Bees, New Generation FC, Princess Park, Queens Park Sharks, Roundwood Rangers, Wembley FC and Youngs FC will be competing for the borough's top prize.

As well as encouraging Brent children to live healthier and more active lifestyles, the tournatment will also be raising awareness about mental health and young people.

Local health group 'Brent Young People Thrive' is providing a range of advice and fun activities on the day to help challenge the stigma around mental health.

Queens Park Rangers are also setting up a skillszone for young players to test out their footballing talents.

Former Stonebridge councillor Zaffar Van Kalwala, the event organiser, said: “The Brent Super Cup will help our young people to boost their physical and mental wellbeing, while teaching important life skills.

“It is also a great opportunity for local residents to come together and celebrate our diverse community.

“Thank you to John Sisk & Son and Brent & Kilburn Times for supporting the Brent Super Cup and for creating positive opportunities for our young people.”

Teenager stabbed muliple times on Cricklewood bus in front of horrified passengers

A teenager was stabbed on board a 245 bus in Cricklewood. Picture: Richard Rowland

Meshach Mitchell Williams death: People appeal for information after 21-year-old fatally stabbed in Harlesden

Victim Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams. Picture: Met Police

Willesden Baptist Church member suspended over parish development plans

Jean Billong outside Willesden Baptist Church where clergy have removed a basement from the development plan. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Police appeal for witnesses after fatal Neasden roundabout crash

Neasden Roundabout, in Neasden Lane. Picture: Google Maps

Police appeal to identify man who was killed after being hit by a car in Neasden

Distinctive tin found on man killed in a car collision in Neasden Lane. Picture: Met Police

Wealdstone progress past Bath in play-off eliminator

Bobby Wilkinson celebrates (pic Geoff Smith/top-pic photography)

QPH athletes produce marathon effort in April

A group of 11 Queens Park Harriers athletes were among the thousands to complete this year's London marathon (pic: Steven Paston/PA)

Family friendly Brent Super Cup tournament kicking off in Wembley

The Brent Super Cup tournament is back. Picture: Nabeel Baig

Cricket: Ton-up Robson sees Middlesex past Somerset

Middlesex's Sam Robson in action at Lord's (pic John Walton/PA)

Brent boys beaten on penalties by Basildon

The Brent Schools' FA under-12 boys' football team face the camera (pic: BSFA)
