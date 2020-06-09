Search

Advanced search

Brent shops gearing up to reopen under new coronavirus guidelines

PUBLISHED: 13:20 09 June 2020

London Designer Outlet shoppers/ Wembley Park, London. Picture: Chris Winter | Quintain

London Designer Outlet shoppers/ Wembley Park, London. Picture: Chris Winter | Quintain

www.chriswinter.co.uk chris@chriswinter.co.uk 07970108312

Non-essential shops in Brent and around the UK are dusting off their shelves to reopen for business next week.

Cllr Shama Tatler, cabinet member for regeneration, growth, employment and skills saidCllr Shama Tatler, cabinet member for regeneration, growth, employment and skills said

As part of the government’s three-stage lockdown easing strategy, all non-essential department stores, high streets and independents will be able to open on June 15 for the first time since late March.

Traders are making preparations in high streets including Harlesden, Kingsbury, Willesden, Kensal Rise, Kilburn, Neasden, Queen’s Park and Wembley.

However, they must follow Covid-19 guidelines and carry out a specific risk assessment.

The community protection team, neighbourhood management workers, regulatory service officers and town centre managers at Brent Council have been advising businesses of the new rules.

Cllr Shama Tatler is the new lead member for regeneration, growth, employment and skillsCllr Shama Tatler is the new lead member for regeneration, growth, employment and skills

READ MORE: Locals hit out at traders hike prices for basic necessities

READ MORE: Willesden Green photographer launches online exhibition starting with John the Grocer

Brent Council’s cabinet member responsible for high streets, Cllr Shama Tatler, said: “The easing of restrictions on these non-essential businesses will be a relief to many and hopefully support our valued local businesses, but it won’t be an immediate return to business as usual, as it was before lockdown began this year.

“We have to remember that sadly Brent has some of the highest number of Covid-19 deaths and cases in London.

“It is on all of us to remain vigilant, to maintain social distancing and help stop the spread of the virus.”

She said shoppers should expect queues, one-way systems, perspex screen and staff wearing PPE.

This includes at London Designer Outlet in Wembley, where more than half of the stores are set to reopen.

Opening hours have been reduced from 10am to 5pm to decrease employee contact hours and avoid peak-travel times, and most of the shops will not accept cash and limit the number of customers at any one time.

Cleaning routines have been intensified both during opening hours and overnight, and nine hand sanitiser posts have been stationed around Wembley Park.

Shoppers can also use store-to-door delivery service Dropit for hands-free shopping at London Designer Outlet free of charge from June 22.

The centre says these measures are scalable for when restaurants and cafes are allowed to open at a later date.

You may also want to watch:

General manager at London Designer Outlet, Sue Shepherd, said: “We are taking every precaution to ensure our guests and everyone who works here feels prepared and safe.

“We’ve worked hard to keep within all the government guidelines, while adding plenty of our own local initiatives.”

London Designer Outlet is also hoping to raise £5,000 for food bank Sufra by selling £2 tote bags from June 29.

Wembley Park Market, described as the area’s “go-to destination for local, independent produce and gifts”, is opening from June 16, operating on reduced hours from 11am to 4pm Tuesday to Sunday.

It has also introduced a click-and-collect service for online shopping during the coronavirus pandemic.

This all comes as Brent Central MP Dawn Butler is one of 55 politicians to sign a letter asking the chancellor of the exchequer, MP Rishi Sunak, to ensure that all businesses are adequately supported during the pandemic.

She said: “I have one of the most independent high streets in the country and I want to see it continue to thrive after this pandemic.

“I have been contacted by many businesses small and large, who have informed me they may have to close because they don’t qualify or are struggling to apply for the government’s grant schemes.

“Whether they are businesses operating out of the living room or are young tech start-ups, they all deserve support to survive this national crisis.”

Additionally, 660 Brent businesses will each receive £5,000 in additional Covid-19 funding if a plan to distribute £3.3 million received from the Government’s Discretionary Grants Scheme is approved by Brent’s cabinet.

However, Cllr Tatler said the extra funding is “nowhere near enough”: “It puts councils in a catch-22 situation, where if you spread the money too thinly across too many businesses, it makes little or no impact, but concentrate it too finely and many in desperate need will miss out.

“We want to make sure that this money which is available goes as far as possible, and so cabinet will be asked to consider this plan to distribute the £3.3m.”

If approved, eligible businesses will have one week to apply for a grant.

Car show rooms and outdoor markets were allowed to reopen on 1 June, but hairdressers, nail bars, beauty salons, pubs and clubs will remain closed until further notice.

Any shops breaching the new guidelines should be reported to Brent Council using trading.standards@brent.gov.uk.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Two women found dead in Fryent Country Park

Stock image of police officer and police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Murder investigation after sisters found dead in Fryent Country Park

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police

Teenager arrested after two-year-old boy was shot in Harlesden is bailed

A child and three adults were shot in Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

Hundreds attend Black Lives Matter rallies in Brent

Families and friends march in Roundwood Park as part of Black Lives Matter. Picture: Brent Black Lives Matter

Police appeal after girl, 15, ‘violently’ attacked twice on a bus in Harlesden

Images of man police wish to speak to after Harlesden bus assault. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Two women found dead in Fryent Country Park

Stock image of police officer and police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Murder investigation after sisters found dead in Fryent Country Park

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police

Teenager arrested after two-year-old boy was shot in Harlesden is bailed

A child and three adults were shot in Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

Hundreds attend Black Lives Matter rallies in Brent

Families and friends march in Roundwood Park as part of Black Lives Matter. Picture: Brent Black Lives Matter

Police appeal after girl, 15, ‘violently’ attacked twice on a bus in Harlesden

Images of man police wish to speak to after Harlesden bus assault. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

League Two season is curtailed with promotion and relegation confirmed

A view of the Breyer Group Stadium, home to Leyton Orient.

EFL clubs vote for play-offs, promotion, relegation and points-per-game

A view of the Breyer Group Stadium, home to Leyton Orient.

Keep Us Moving initiative launched to support fitness professionals

Two-time world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua, has teamed up with Lucozade Sport to launch a ˜Keep Us Moving initiative which will support the nation's fitness coaches, instructors and personal trainers by incentivising them to help the nation to stay active during the coronavirus outbreak

QPR reveal all remaining fixtures and kick-off times

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

Sterling backing anti-racism protests in hope of forcing lasting change to attitude

England's Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring
Drive 24