Brent school girls get standing ovation at City Hall

Dame Betty's daughter Harriet Cofie stands third from right at the BTWSC and African Hertiage Remembered event at City Hall. Picture: BTWSC Archant

Brent school girls received a standing ovation when they read poetry celebrating the African Jubilee at City Hall on November 26.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Gravensade sisters Jada, 11, and Jordan, 12, both of Wembley, brought the hall to its feet when they read the Who Said I Should Be poem at the recent Commemorating African Jubilee Year 1987-1988 event in Queen’s Walk.

The programme was organised by BTWSC and African Histories Revisited and aimed to educate attendees about the African Jubilee Declaration: the catalyst for Black History Month being celebrated every November. The African Or Black Question (TAOBQ) also helped out.

The event included a quiz and a ‘Brent & Reggae’ presentation, underscoring the borough’s “unique place within British Reggae culture”.

Dame Betty, who was a prolific charity campaigner and founder of Mission Dine, was honoured with speeches from her daughter Harriet Cofie, Cllr James Allie (Lab, Alperton) and BTWSC co-ordinator Awula Serwah.