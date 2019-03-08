Search

Brent scoops RTPI's Planning Team of the Year award

PUBLISHED: 17:22 25 April 2019

Brent's planning officers have won RTPI's Planning Team of the Year Award. Picture: Brent Council

Brent's planning officers have won RTPI's Planning Team of the Year Award. Picture: Brent Council

Brent council’s planning team has won a national award in recognition of the projects, plans and commitments it makes in the borough.

Brent's planning officers who scooped RTPI's Planning Team of the Year Award 2019. Picture: Brent CouncilBrent's planning officers who scooped RTPI's Planning Team of the Year Award 2019. Picture: Brent Council

Officers scooped the Royal Town Planning Institute's (RTPI) Local Authority Planning Team of the Year award ahead of nine other shortlisted authorities at an event yesterday (Wednesday).

The judges acknowledged the team's desire to continually reflect on its performance, and look for ways to develop and improve its service.

Cllr Shama Tatler, cabinet member for regeneration, highways and planning, said: “This is a great achievement and one that we should be proud of.

“We were up against some of the best nationally to win Planning Team of the Year and it just shows that we are on the right path with what we are doing here in Brent for residents, creating new homes, opportunities and building a better borough.”

The RTPI awards for planning excellence is the longest running and most high-profile awards in the industry.

