Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Brent’s housing scrutiny committee dissolved now the service is back in house

PUBLISHED: 12:00 05 March 2019

Cathedral Walk has gone back in house (Brent Council)

Cathedral Walk has gone back in house (Brent Council)

Archant

A scrutiny committee tasked with keeping an eye on Brent’s housing stock has been scrapped.

The committee was set up to oversee the bringing in-house of housing management following the collapse of Brent Housing Partnership (BHP) in 2016.

Scrutiny of housing – but not the eight councillors and tenant who served on the committee – will now move back under the community wellbeing scrutiny panel where it was before, the council said.

The decision was voted through by councillors at the full council meeting on February 25.

Cllr Michael Maurice, (Con), who serves on the committee, said: “If it saves some money and can be done as efficiently as it was before then I have no problem with it.

“As long as everything on the housing agenda is dealt with it doesn’t matter that it’s moved back to wellbeing.”

BHP, which was set up in 2002 as an arm’s length management organisation (ALMO), was put in special measures in March 2016.

It was ordered to improve its poor performance in the following six months and failed. Brent Council promised quicker repairs and more investment in council blocks when it took it over in October 2017.

Brondesbury Park’s former Conservative councillor Carol Shaw, who died in September 2018, was a fierce critic of the ALMO. In 2016 she told this paper she had received “caseloads of complaints” from her constituents.

She said at the time: “My residents’ ongoing dissatisfaction with BHP has given me great cause for concern and stress with countless problems that are still not addressed and remain unresolved.”

A council spokesperson said: “By 2020 the money we receive directly from government will have been slashed by 79pc.

“The council needs to find ways to deliver good services in an efficient way. We are faced with many difficult choices about the services we can afford to protect – the ones which matter most to people. This year is harder than ever.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Joy Morgan: Detectives appeal for information on car of Cricklewood man accused of student’s murder

Police are hoping that this distinctive red Honda, that missing Hatfield student Joy Morgan regularly travels in, will jog people's memory in their appeal for information. Photo: Herts Police

Willesden rapper and drug dealer Trapstar Toxic jailed for five years following police raid at his home

Adetokunbo Ajibola. Picture: Met Police

Sudbury drug baron Father Fowl shot dead in Jamaica

Owen Clarke, known as Father Fowl, shot to death in Jamaica. Picture: YouTube

Yellow cranes collapsed to make way for HS2 hub in Old Oak Common

Cranes at HS2 hub in Old Oak Common. PIcture: HS2

McClaren believes QPR lacked discipline in defeat to Brentford

Queens Park Rangers manager Steve McClaren (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Most Read

Joy Morgan: Detectives appeal for information on car of Cricklewood man accused of student’s murder

Police are hoping that this distinctive red Honda, that missing Hatfield student Joy Morgan regularly travels in, will jog people's memory in their appeal for information. Photo: Herts Police

Willesden rapper and drug dealer Trapstar Toxic jailed for five years following police raid at his home

Adetokunbo Ajibola. Picture: Met Police

Sudbury drug baron Father Fowl shot dead in Jamaica

Owen Clarke, known as Father Fowl, shot to death in Jamaica. Picture: YouTube

Yellow cranes collapsed to make way for HS2 hub in Old Oak Common

Cranes at HS2 hub in Old Oak Common. PIcture: HS2

McClaren believes QPR lacked discipline in defeat to Brentford

Queens Park Rangers manager Steve McClaren (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Brent under-14 boys’ team in impressive win as under-nine girls’ side also taste success

The Brent under-14 boys' football team (pic: Brent Schools' FA)

Brentford boss says team found solutions to break down QPR

Brentford manager Thomas Frank (pic: Jonathan Brady/PA)

Brent’s housing scrutiny committee dissolved now the service is back in house

Cathedral Walk has gone back in house (Brent Council)

Reinstate the 245 bus to Sudbury Tube Station plead the elderly and disabled

Elderly and disabled neighbours call for their bus to be reinstated. Picture: Paul Lorber

Unsung heroes recognised at the Pride of Harlesden Awards 2019

Community honoured at Pride of Harlesden awards attended by Brent's council leader and mayor.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists