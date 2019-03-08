Search

Brent Boundary review: Wembley Park to form new ward as six councillors definitely will go

PUBLISHED: 09:37 05 July 2019

Construction in Wembley Park last summer. Picture: Mick Baker/Flickr (CC BY-ND 2.0)

Construction in Wembley Park last summer. Picture: Mick Baker/Flickr (CC BY-ND 2.0)

Archant

Wembley Park is to become a new council ward in Brent as the tower blocks springing up around the stadium see the population in the neighbourhood increase dramatically.

Brent Council's controversial development partner Quintain plans to have built 7,500 homes in Wembley by the time its redevelopment of the area is complete, of which a third will be classed as "affordable".

Kilburn is the only council ward in the borough that escapes unchanged following the release of the Boundary Commission's final proposals to make the distribution of council seats more even.

Six council seats will go in the commission's final recommendations that there should be only 57 representatives serving 22 wards in the borough.

The plans would leave 13 three-councillor wards and nine two-councillor wards across Brent.

Prof Colin Mellors, chair of the commission, said: "We are extremely grateful to people across Brent who took part in the review. The commission has looked at all the evidence that was put forward during the consultation.

"We believe these recommendations deliver electoral fairness for voters as well as reflecting community ties."

A report, approved by cabinet in July last year, said Brent's electorate had also swelled by 23pc in 2016 because of registrations ahead of the EU referendum.

More than 41,500 signed up to vote in the election, with 60pc of the borough voting to remain.

Prior to that, the numbers in each ward had been more even.

The vast area around Wembley is now divided into six wards with Alperton, Preston, Tokyngton, Wembley Central, Wembley Hill and the new Wembley Park. Other plans include Queen's Park keeping its name in the east of Brent, which the commission originally proposed to name Kensal Green East and Kensal Rise; Harlesden and Kensal Green becoming one ward, not two, meaning the loss of at least three councillors; Dudden Hill being incorporated into Willesden Green as locals argued the latter was a better name for the area; and a proposed Gladstone ward now keeping the name Dollis Hill ward.

The proposed new arrangements will now be implemented by Parliament to come into force at the council elections in 2022.

Most Read

Brent Council wins high court case against Wembley primary school’s use of carpark for Stadium event days

Oakington Manor School is in Wembley (pic credit: Google)

Matt Smith swaps QPR for Millwall

Striker Matt Smith has left QPR for Millwall. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

UK’s first vascular and interventional centre opens in Northwick Park Hospital

Mayors (l-r) Abdullah Gulaid (Ealing), Ernest Ezeajughi (Brent) and Nitin Parekh (Harrow) open Northwick Park's new vascular unit

QPR owner Fernandes makes visit to church which helped found the club

Tony Fernandes with Ryan Dalton, director, and Muhammad Khan, manager, of the Queen's Park Gardens Community and Sports Hub. Picture: David Ackerman

Gang man jailed for eight years over North Wembley stabbing - even though victim didn’t want to press charges

Amari Reid. Picture: Met Police

