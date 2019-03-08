Police patrols stepped up outside mosques in Brent following terror attack in New Zealand

Armed police patrol outside a mosque in central Christchurch, New Zealand, Friday, March 15, 2019. A witness says many people have been killed in a mass shooting at a mosque in the New Zealand city of Christchurch. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Brent police are to carry out patrols outside mosques and Islamic centres in the borough following the terror attack in New Zealand this morning.

Police are stepping up patrols this weekend after 49 people were killed and at least 20 wounded in shootings at two places of worship in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Officers are urging the public to let them know of any community tensions or concerns that come to their attention.

Sara Leach, of the North West Borough Command Unit (BCU) said: “Due to the tragic events that have taken place in New Zealand overnight we will be providing additional Police reassurance patrols outside Mosques and Islamic Centres on the NW BCU.

“We will continue to monitor intelligence and community tensions throughout the day and weekend.”

Community leaders have also condemned the attack and sent messages of support.

Navin Shah, London Assembly member for Brent & Harrow, tweeted: “As an elected member of #Brent & #Harrow & Trustee of #AntiRacistAlliance Trust I convey our solidarity with the victims of terrorist attack in #NewZealand.

“We condemn the carnage and pray for the victims and must continue to work 4 global peace & harmony.”

Cllr Muhammed Butt, leader of Brent Council said his “heart went out to the victims” adding: ”It is devastating that such horrendous incidents are still taking place in 2019.

“Hate must be stamped out of society once and for all.

“Here in Brent, which is one of the UK’s most diverse boroughs, the council is working closely with the police, who are providing additional reassurance patrols.

“We will continue to celebrate diversity and stand together to stamp out any forms of hate.

“We will continue to be a haven to those seeking a safe place and we will not allow cowardly acts like this to spread fear and hate amongst our residents.

“We stand united.”