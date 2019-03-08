Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Police patrols stepped up outside mosques in Brent following terror attack in New Zealand

PUBLISHED: 19:03 15 March 2019

Armed police patrol outside a mosque in central Christchurch, New Zealand, Friday, March 15, 2019. A witness says many people have been killed in a mass shooting at a mosque in the New Zealand city of Christchurch. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Armed police patrol outside a mosque in central Christchurch, New Zealand, Friday, March 15, 2019. A witness says many people have been killed in a mass shooting at a mosque in the New Zealand city of Christchurch. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Brent police are to carry out patrols outside mosques and Islamic centres in the borough following the terror attack in New Zealand this morning.

Police are stepping up patrols this weekend after 49 people were killed and at least 20 wounded in shootings at two places of worship in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Officers are urging the public to let them know of any community tensions or concerns that come to their attention.

Sara Leach, of the North West Borough Command Unit (BCU) said: “Due to the tragic events that have taken place in New Zealand overnight we will be providing additional Police reassurance patrols outside Mosques and Islamic Centres on the NW BCU.

“We will continue to monitor intelligence and community tensions throughout the day and weekend.”

Community leaders have also condemned the attack and sent messages of support.

Navin Shah, London Assembly member for Brent & Harrow, tweeted: “As an elected member of #Brent & #Harrow & Trustee of #AntiRacistAlliance Trust I convey our solidarity with the victims of terrorist attack in #NewZealand.

“We condemn the carnage and pray for the victims and must continue to work 4 global peace & harmony.”

Cllr Muhammed Butt, leader of Brent Council said his “heart went out to the victims” adding: ”It is devastating that such horrendous incidents are still taking place in 2019.

“Hate must be stamped out of society once and for all.

“Here in Brent, which is one of the UK’s most diverse boroughs, the council is working closely with the police, who are providing additional reassurance patrols.

“We will continue to celebrate diversity and stand together to stamp out any forms of hate.

“We will continue to be a haven to those seeking a safe place and we will not allow cowardly acts like this to spread fear and hate amongst our residents.

“We stand united.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

A motorcylist in his 30s has died following a collision with a car in Cricklewood

Claremont Road at the junction of Pennine Drive where a motorcyclist died following a collision with a car. Picture: Google

‘It’s like a bereavement’: How the ‘brutal’ deportation of a Harlesden father to Jamaica has distressed his teenage children left behind

Anthea Hart. Picture: YouTube

Queensbury tube station death: Police appeal for witnesses after man dies in underground assault

Queensbury station. Picture: secretlondon123 / Flickr

Risaan Udayakumar stabbing: Wembley parents slam teen’s seven year sentence for killing his sister’s ‘secret boyfriend’

Wembley victim Risaan Udayakumar was killed by his girlfriend's brother. Picture: Herts Police

Queensbury Tube Station death: Two men charged with Florin Pitic’s murder

Victim Florin Pitic. Picture: @999London

Most Read

A motorcylist in his 30s has died following a collision with a car in Cricklewood

Claremont Road at the junction of Pennine Drive where a motorcyclist died following a collision with a car. Picture: Google

‘It’s like a bereavement’: How the ‘brutal’ deportation of a Harlesden father to Jamaica has distressed his teenage children left behind

Anthea Hart. Picture: YouTube

Queensbury tube station death: Police appeal for witnesses after man dies in underground assault

Queensbury station. Picture: secretlondon123 / Flickr

Risaan Udayakumar stabbing: Wembley parents slam teen’s seven year sentence for killing his sister’s ‘secret boyfriend’

Wembley victim Risaan Udayakumar was killed by his girlfriend's brother. Picture: Herts Police

Queensbury Tube Station death: Two men charged with Florin Pitic’s murder

Victim Florin Pitic. Picture: @999London

Latest from the Kilburn Times

McClaren wants improvements from QPR at Hull

Queens Park Rangers boss Steve McClaren (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Two north London clubs go head-to-head to get most kids playing cricket

Local children play on Highgate CC's pitch (pic: Michael Clarke/Highgate CC)

Wilkinson hopes Wealdstone bounce back at Bath

Action from Wealdstone's clash with Welling (pic Dan Finill/DFinill Photography)

Former Stonebridge amateur Lawal poised for 2019 bow

Unbeaten cruiserweight Mikael Lawal (pic: Scott Heavey/PA)

Hendon aim to edge out Feltham in Vase semi-final

Hendon in action earlier in the Herts/Middlesex One season (pic: Nick Cook)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists