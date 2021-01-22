Brent investigating implications of traffic measures court rulling

Published: 4:35 PM January 22, 2021

Brent Council has launched School Streets and Low Traffic Neighbourhoods as part of TfL's Streetspace scheme. Picture: Brent Council - Credit: Brent Council

The council is looking at the implications for Brent after the High Court ruled the Mayor and Transport for London acted unlawfully by introducing its "Streetspace" guidance during the pandemic.

Streetspace scheme introduced bus-only corridors, which banned turns and stopped access to taxi drivers across central London in May.

Brent Council may be impacted as it received TfL funding to spend on schemes which included low traffic neighbourhoods, school streets and cycle lanes.

Following a legal challenge by taxi drivers, Mrs Justice Elisabeth Lang ruled that London Mayor Sadiq Khan and TfL had “taken advantage of the pandemic” and described the scheme as an “ill thought-out response”, calling it “unfair” to licensed taxi operators.

She added: "It was both unfair and irrational to introduce such extreme measures, if it was not necessary to do so, when they impacted so adversely on certain sections of the public."

A Brent Council spokesperson said: “We are aware of the ruling and will be looking at it in detail to see if there are any relevant learning points or implications for schemes in Brent”.







