Brent residents have praised their recycling and waste collections, street cleansing and grounds maintenance during 2020, according to survey results.

Five hundred residents were randomly contacted by telephone to take part in a Resident Satisfaction Survey by an independent third party on behalf of Veolia and Brent Council.

The results confirmed that nine out of 10 residents were satisfied or very satisfied with their overall collection service and the appearance of their local parks, while 83 per cent of residents gave the same level of satisfaction for the cleanliness of their streets.

“I’m incredibly proud of the work that our frontline teams have achieved,” said Gisela Endres, senior contract manager for Veolia Brent.

“The pandemic has really put us to the test but our frontline key workers have worked hard to keep all of our essential services running over the last 12 months.

"I’d like to thank the public for their support over this time and residents who continue to recycle correctly at home.

"While we still have some way to go until we’re back to normal, we will continue to keep our

neighbourhoods clean and safe for everyone in Brent.”

Roundwood Park, Barnham Park and Gladstone Park, maintained by Veolia, also received high ratings.

With the onset of the coronavirus pandemic each of these services came under intense pressure, Veolia said.

The total weight of materials collected from homes increased by 7pc as families stayed home.

However, the Veolia teams in Brent kept all frontline waste, streets and parks services running as normal with minimum disruption, resulting in its highest ever approval rating.

Cllr Krupa Sheth, cabinet member for environment at Brent Council, said: “These are brilliant results from the Resident Satisfaction Survey, and a testament to the hard work of Veolia and Brent staff during the global pandemic.

"It has been a tough time for everyone, and it was made that little more bearable because our key workers did not stop carrying out these essential services. I applaud them for their efforts.”