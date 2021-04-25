News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Brent readers: Fill in our survey and help shape our future

André Langlois

Published: 6:19 PM April 25, 2021   
An aerial view of Wembley Stadium in London.

An aerial view of Wembley - Credit: Chris Ison/PA

We're asking our readers for your thoughts on the Brent & Kilburn Times.

We want to hear from the people of Brent through our new survey.

Our readers and advertisers are a huge part of the communities we serve and our role is to support and reflect your passions, interests and needs – while reporting on the news. 

We’re always looking to improve and provide the best read possible, so we’re asking for your help to do that by completing our survey – Your Paper, Your Voice

André Langlois, editor

Brent News

