Thousands of Brent school pupils treated to War Horse play with its author Michael Morpurgo

Michael Morpurgo addresses Brent pupils ahead of a performance of War Horse in Wembley Park. Picture Richard Davenport Archant

Thousands of pupils across Brent enjoyed a theatre performance of War Horse with an introduction by the book's author.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sir Michael Morpurgo OBE attended special performances of his award-winning World War 1 tale at the Troubadour Theatre in Wembley Park.

Over two days more than 2,500 pupils from state primary and secondary schools in the borough were able to see the production at a subsidised price of £5, with their teachers going free.

Addressing 1,300 pupils ahead of Tuesday's matinee, Sir Michael said: "'It's completely wonderful for War Horse to be performed to an auditorium full of young people, many of whom will have never set foot in a theatre before.

"These are the most important audiences and I shall be sat there right alongside them, only perhaps crying a little more.'

You may also want to watch:

The heart-rending story recounts the experiences of Joey, a horse purchased by the Army for service in World War I France and the attempts of his previous owner to bring him safely home.

During the six week run of the Olivier and Tony-Award winning play, in the run up to Brent Borough of Culture 2020, the National Theatre and Troubadour Trust, have developed activities including puppetry workshops, a project with the Brent Youth Threatre and a community day for families in the borough.

Alice King-Farlow, director of learning at the National Theatre said: "We are so pleased to be able to

offer young people from the Borough of Brent the opportunity to see War Horse this week.

"This play is not only a beloved and enduring story, but it is also an extraordinary piece of theatre, combining

puppetry, music, design and stagecraft seamlessly."