In Brent, the Proclamation was read read by the Mayor of Brent, Cllr Abdi Aden, with an introduction from the Representative Deputy Lieutenant, on Sunday (September 11) on the steps of Wembley Stadium, at the top of Olympic Way - Credit: Justin Thomas

Brent proclaimed a new monarch, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in an age-old ceremony last performed in February 1952 on her accession.

In Brent, the Proclamation was read read by the Mayor of Brent, Cllr Abdi Aden, with an introduction from the Representative Deputy Lieutenant, on Sunday (September 11) on the steps of Wembley Stadium, at the top of Olympic Way - Credit: Justin Thomas

The official national Proclamation of King Charles III took place on Saturday (September 10) at St James’ Palace, in front of the Accession Council.

In Brent, the proclamation was read by the mayor of Brent, Cllr Abdi Aden, with an introduction from the Representative Deputy Lieutenant, Mei Sim Lai, on Sunday (September 11) on the steps of Wembley Stadium, at the top of Olympic Way.

Mei Sim Lai said: "We come together this afternoon following the passing of our late sovereign, Queen Elizabeth II.

"Our sadness at this time is shared by people across the globe, as we remember with affection and gratitude the lifetime of service given by our longest-reigning monarch.

"Today’s ceremony marks the formal proclamation to the people of Islington of the beginning of our new King’s reign."

The ceremony for the new monarch was one of a series of similar events in towns and cities throughout the nation.

The Queen died on Thursday, after a 70-year reign.