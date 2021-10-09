Have your say on Brent polling stations as council wards change

Published: 8:59 AM October 9, 2021

Staff in 2003 at Brent Town Hall take delivery of ballot boxes. - Credit: Matthew Fearn/PA

Brent is seeking residents' views on changes to polling stations ahead of the council elections next May, from which time Brent will have six fewer councillors.

In 2019, the Local Government Boundary Commission for England completed a review of Brent ward arrangements.

The changes to the wards and polling districts will come into effect at the elections on May 5.

The boundaries of all wards other than Kilburn have changed, and the number of wards rises from 21 to 22. Brent will be represented by 57 ward councillors, six fewer than under the current arrangements.

Each ward is divided into several polling districts, and each district has a polling station.

You may also want to watch:

The consultation runs until Friday, October 15.

Carolyn Downs, returning officer for Brent Council, said: "Most of the existing polling stations will remain the same. However, we want to hear from those who live in a district where changes might happen."

To find out which ward and polling district you live in, go to www.brent.gov.uk/find-my-ward/ and to complete the survey visit haveyoursay.brent.gov.uk/en-GB/projects/pollingdistrictsreview

The papers are available at Brent Libraries and the elections team can be reached at electoral.services@brent.gov.uk