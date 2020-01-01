Serving police officer charged sexual offences in connection with Wembley hotel assault
PUBLISHED: 07:39 19 May 2020
MPS
A police officer has been charged with sexual offences which occurred in a Wembley hotel while he was on duty.
PC Rudvelle Walters, 47, has been charged with sexual assault on a female and attempted sexual assault on a female, both contrary to the Sexual Offences Act.
The police officer, who is attached to the North West Command Unit, will appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on August 11.
A Met spokesperson said: “The incident was reported to have happened on Tuesday, 5 February 2019 at about 5am at a hotel on the High Road in Wembley, when the officer was on duty.
“The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards was informed and the officer arrested on 6 February 2019.
PC Walters was charged on May 15.
He is currently on restricted duties and his status is being reviewed, the Met added.
