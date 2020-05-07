Search

Planning committee votes to defer Sudbury carpark development after councillors rejected application

PUBLISHED: 16:39 07 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:41 07 May 2020

Brent's planning committee meet to discuss Sudbury Town Station carpark application. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Brent's planning committee meet to discuss Sudbury Town Station carpark application. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Archant

An application to redevelop a Sudbury carpark has been deferred, despite councillors initially voting to reject the proposal.

Local neighbours urge TfL not to sell the car park at Sudbury Town Station to developers. Picture: Jonathan GoldbergLocal neighbours urge TfL not to sell the car park at Sudbury Town Station to developers. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Pocket Living’s application to build 52 “discounted” one-bedroom flats in Sudbury Town Station car park has attracted criticism over the size of the proposed homes and the loss of parking from the area.

Landowner Transport for London plans to sell the facility to the developer, retaining a depot space and three bays for disabled people. Brent Council hosted its first online meeting on Wednesday (May 6), when four of seven councillors initially voted to reject the application, which had been recommended for approval by planning officers.

They said it was not aligned with Brent’s housing policy and that an accessible car park at the step-free station would be lost.

After the vote on the application James Denselow, chair of the committee, asked the officers for a recommendation.

Planning officer David Glover said: “I recommend that members defer the application... so we can prepare a report for you on the reasons that those members are concerned about the proposal, and the policy basis for those reasons, due to [be considered] at a subsequent planning committee meeting.”

You may also want to watch:

A deferral of the application was put to a vote and backed by five councillors.

The two-hour meeting heard from four objectors who raised the lack of multi-bedroom flats in the proposal, as well as concerns about parking.

Carol O’Connell said: “Station Approach is one of the only stations that has got disabled access for people to use and it is used quite regularly, and most of the time quite full. The parking in this area is very bad.”

Cllr Mary Daly said there was an error in the planning officers’ report, which stated that the car park has 84 spaces, when it actually has 66. She said the error “distorts percentage use of the carpark and justifies a claim that it is underused”.

Cllr Stephens added: “The development is marginally short of private or even communal amenity space requirements. It is so unacceptably short as to warrant refusal.”

Alex Shillito, development manager at Pocket Living, said: “We’re a small developer supported by the Mayor of London to deliver discounted affordable homes to first time buyers. The homes will be sold at 20pc discount of local market prices.”

He said five of the homes will be available for wheel chair users adding: “The homes in Sudbury Town will be available for first time buyers who live or work in Brent and earn from £31,000 which is lower than the Brent income.”

