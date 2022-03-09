Community garden launches in Brent

Growing out of a collaboration between residents and the council, a community garden launched in Brent this week.

Brent Council’s Public Health and Parks teams selected One Tree Hill Park in Alperton as the site.

A group of residents will manage the garden, which the council says will be a space to allow Brent residents to grow produce, enjoy the mental and physical health benefits of nature, and to increase community interaction.

Chirag Gir, chairman of the Wembley Central and Alperton Residents’ Association said: “There are plenty of families in the area who are not fortunate enough to have a garden they can enjoy, so we hope they can make the most of this great community garden to learn, play and grow together.”

The Brent Health Matters programme developed the project, with initial plans made with residents at the Alperton Mental Health and Emotional Wellbeing Forum in May 2021.