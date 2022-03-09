News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News

Community garden launches in Brent

Logo Icon

Flora Bowen

Published: 5:19 PM March 9, 2022
Brent Council’s Public Health and Parks teams selected One Tree Hill Park in Alperton

Brent Council’s Public Health and Parks teams selected One Tree Hill Park in Alperton - Credit: Brent Council

Growing out of a collaboration between residents and the council, a community garden launched in Brent this week.

Brent Council’s Public Health and Parks teams selected One Tree Hill Park in Alperton as the site.

A group of residents will manage the garden, which the council says will be a space to allow Brent residents to grow produce, enjoy the mental and physical health benefits of nature, and to increase community interaction.

Chirag Gir, chairman of the Wembley Central and Alperton Residents’ Association said: “There are plenty of families in the area who are not fortunate enough to have a garden they can enjoy, so we hope they can make the most of this great community garden to learn, play and grow together.”

The Brent Health Matters programme developed the project, with initial plans made with residents at the Alperton Mental Health and Emotional Wellbeing Forum in May 2021.

Kilburn News
Brent News

Don't Miss

Church End, known locally as Church Road, in Brent

Planning and Development

'Long overdue' change is coming to Church Road, says community leader

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Cllr Suresh Kansagra

Tory leader suggests struggling people 'should consider leaving Brent'

Adam Shaw Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Yehya Al-Youssef was stabbed to death last Thursday  (February 24) - near the junction of Review Road and Heather Road, Brent

London Live News

Brent murder probe: Victim named and alleged suspects bailed

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
The fire at The Shed Lebanese restaurant in Wembley destroyed part of the roof

London Live News

Revealed: Why Wembley restaurant caught fire

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon