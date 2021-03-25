News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Vaccine take up in Brent amongst the worst in UK

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 5:46 PM March 25, 2021   
A Covid-19 vaccination card after a patient had a dose of the Pfizer/BioNtech covid-19 vaccine

Most people are positive about vaccinations survey finds. - Credit: PA

Brent has one of the lowest Covid vaccine take up rates in the country, according to data.

Up until March 21 only  31.8 per cent of people aged over 16 have had the first jab, according to NHS England, a total of 111,640 citizens.

Tower Hamlets has the worst with 22.2pc and North Norfolk the best with 66.1pc.

At Brent Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) meeting on March 18, Fana Hussein, assistant director of primary Care, said there was a much higher take-up of vaccines in the north of Brent.  

"South of the borough has not had the same take-up as the north," she said.

"North Brent vaccines are very very good, south Brent is not so good."

She said in deprived areas mortality rates are "much higher" and as a result vaccine take-up rates much lower.

She said in affluent areas, where mortality rates are lower people are "better at coming forward for a vaccine."

She told the meeting they "need to work more closely with pharmacies and vaccine centres".

Brent News

