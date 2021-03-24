Brent listed as fourth quietest London borough
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Those with noisy neighbours may well disagree but Brent is allegedly the fourth quietest borough in London.
Neighbouring Westminster dominates the ranking by Confused.com as the loudest borough to move to with 1,976 complaints per 10,000 households.
Harrow, also a neighbouring borough, is the calmest with 72 complaints per 10,000 households.
Brent has registered 111 complaints in comparison and only 1,331 noise issues over the whole year, compared to Westminster's 24,756.
In May last year this paper reported that noisy neighbour complaints in Brent increased by 92 per cent since the lockdown started.
Some 300 complaints were made online from April 1 and officers have more than 200 noise recordings to assess.
You may also want to watch:
The figures represented a giant hike compared to a year before.
Insurance company Confused.com conducted Freedom of Information requests to the 100 biggest cities in the UK to find out the number of noise complaints over the last 12 months.
Most Read
- 1 Schoolgirls in Brent urged to travel in groups when walking home
- 2 Amazon Fresh opens grocery store in Wembley Park
- 3 Wembley police seeking man who followed two 12-year-old schoolgirls
- 4 'This can't go on': Mother appeals over daughter's attempted abduction
- 5 'Attempted abductions' of teenage girls in Kilburn and Kentish Town
- 6 Father wishes to speak to Met Commissioner on 25th anniversary of son's death
- 7 Police continue Wembley murder investigation after footage emerges
- 8 Wembley man charged with the murder of Sven Badzak in Kilburn
- 9 Teenager denies murdering two sisters in Fryent Country Park
- 10 Harlesden hit-and-run victim named as Michael Stapleton