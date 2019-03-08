Search

New band being set up for talented young people in Brent with dreams of stardom

PUBLISHED: 18:39 05 April 2019

Juliet Russell, singer and vocal coach on The Voice UK

Calling all young people with dreams of rock stardom.

Brent Music Service (BMS) is setting up a new band offering young musicians the chance to perform at SSE Arena, Wembley in 2020 and work with top professional performers.

All Year 7 – Year 12 talented singers, drummers, guitarists, bass and keyboard players who live or attend school in Brent can apply.

Those selected from the audition round will attend a masterclass led by professional performers including Juliet Russell from the Voice UK and musicians who have performed with stars such as Bob Marley, Led Zepellin, and the Rolling Stones.

The band will work with BMS tutors and will perform at the Brent Makes Music event next year.

BMS has launched an Instagram account - brentmusicserv - to encourage hidden young musical talent to come forward through a series of #BrentBandChallenge promotional videos.

Complete the online entry form and submit a 1-minute audition video by April 12. Visit bit.ly/brentbandchallenge2019.

