Published: 8:00 AM June 10, 2021

Cheryl Crowley and daughter Jade Crowley celebrate Cheryl’s their £10,000 every month for one year Set for Life win from The National Lottery. - Credit: James Robinson

A lucky mum is off to the Bingo on Father's Day after receiving a £120,000 winning lottery ticket in a birthday card from her daughter.

Cheryl Crowley was given the winning ticket by her daughter Jade Crowley.

The 27-year-old was inspired to gift her mum a Set For Life ticket for the May 6 draw by her grandad who had promised them both that one day the family would win big.

Cheryl Crowley and daughter Jade crack open the champagne - Credit: James Robinson

Cheryl, a 45-year-old primary school teacher, will now receive £10,000 every month for the next year after five numbers matched.

Jade bought the winning ticket at St Mary's News in Blackbird Hill, Wembley, as a gift for her mum's birthday on May 7.

Cheryl said she "laughed" when she saw the Set For Life tickets.

She did not expect to hear a bell ring when she checked the numbers on her National Lottery app.

“The ticket may have been mine but the win is definitely for all three of us," said Cheryl.

"Dad is always saying that one day it will be our time, and that we would have a big win.

"We love his optimism but after the difficult times we’ve had I honestly didn’t believe that anything this wonderful could happen.

"I’m delighted dad has been proved right after all and we can start to enjoy life a bit more.”

Cheryl called lottery organisers Camelot to confirm the win before sharing the news with her dad and giving him the ticket for safe keeping.

Cheryl Crowley was shocked to learn she'll receive £10,000 every month for a year - Credit: James Robinson

“Dad was absolutely over the moon. It’s been a very difficult time for our family, we lost a very dear family member to Covid and had to scrimp and scrape to get the money together to give her the send-off she deserved, so to finally have something positive to celebrate has quite literally made my dad’s year, and possibly decade!”

Mum-of-three, Jade said she was doing the school run when her mother called.

“It’s hard to explain what this will mean for the three of us," she said.

"My grandad is a legend, it’s a big thank you to him for encouraging us to play and believe a big win was just waiting for our family.

“And my mum is just amazing. She's been a primary school teacher for 15 years but still found time to care for an aged relative and help with my three kids, she deserves this so much.

Cheryl Crowley has promised daughter Jade a shopping trip with their winnings

"But in true mum style, she has already said the win is for all of us to enjoy so we’re planning a trip to the bingo for Father’s Day for grandad and for me? I won’t lie, a no-expense-spared shopping spree is on the cards!”

Cheryl added: “If the past 18 months has taught us anything, it’s to take nothing for granted and to make the most of every moment.

“So, while we’re not planning exotic holidays, we are going to enjoy our time together, whether it's shopping sprees, bingo adventures or day trips to the coast. There’s going to be plenty of memory-making and laughter, there can’t be many birthday presents that can do all that!”

The winning Set For Life numbers for the draw on May 6 were 2, 7, 25, 40, 46 and the Life Ball was 4.