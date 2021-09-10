News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News

Brent MPs condemn government's National Insurance hike

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 11:02 AM September 10, 2021   
Barry Gardiner MP and Dawn Butler MP arrive at the vigil at Barn Hill Pond to remember Bibba Henry and Nicole Smallman

Barry Gardiner MP and Dawn Butler MP arrive at the vigil at Barn Hill Pond to remember Bibba Henry and Nicole Smallman - Credit: Nathalie Raffray

Both Brent MPs voted against the controversial decision to hike national insurance which they fear will hurt working constituents.

Boris Johnson succeeded in bringing £12 billion extra a year for the NHS and adult social care through a rise in national insurance.

Under the plans announced by the Prime Minister, and agreed in the House of Commons on September 8, the NHS will get the bulk of the £36billion raised in the first three years, with £5.4billion for social care in England.

For local people it means a hike in national insurance by 1.25pc and the very really possibility that people will have to sell their homes to pay for care, which will be capped at £86,000.

Dawn Butler, MP for Brent Central, said the tax rise will "hit the low paid and young workers the hardest".

"I am deeply concerned about the burden on working families and businesses in Brent Central who have suffered from austerity and the pandemic.

You may also want to watch:

"It’s shocking that under the Government’s plan, someone earning the median UK salary will pay a higher proportion of their income on national insurance than someone on the Prime Minister’s salary.

"It is also heartless that many people will still have to sell their homes to afford the cost of care.

Most Read

  1. 1 Police looking for man in Wembley after 'threats to kill'
  2. 2 Footage released of Neasden shooting to help catch 'dangerous offender'
  3. 3 Stabbed 7-year-old girl meets police officers who saved her life
  1. 4 'Struggling' teen taking Brent Council to court over its homeless policies
  2. 5 'Erratic, violent' man given indefinite hospital order for killing 'friendly' neighbour in Wembley
  3. 6 Cyclist 'nearly hit by car' on way back from rally for road safety
  4. 7 QPR boss Warburton 'fully aware' how good Reading's squad is ahead of clash
  5. 8 Ahmed Yasin-Ali: Police offer £20k reward to catch Maida Hill killers
  6. 9 Controversial Wembley Park development could be thrown out by housing minister
  7. 10 Mentally ill man admits killing Anthony Higgins in Wembley

"The NHS and social care needs substantial additional investment, but this is the wrong way to do it.

"There is a more ethical way to sustain the NHS. The wealthiest people in society must be asked to contribute more and any rise must be fair for all, including for different generations.

"This corrupt and cruel Conservative Government has shown us yet again that they only care about helping the very wealthiest in society – they should be ashamed of themselves."

Brent North MP Barry Gardiner added: "It will take substantial investment to fund social care properly.

The government's proposals do not do this. They principally fund the backlog of delayed appointments in the NHS.

"Raising the bulk of the funds by NI contributions will hurt people in work the hardest, especially low earners and young people, and will place a huge burden on businesses recovering from the pandemic."

He added: "The taxes that pay for social care should be fair across the generations and all forms of income, not just from employment.

"Those with the broadest shoulders should pay more, not the working families on whom the government is now imposing an unfair tax rise."

Brent News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The council will relax parking restrictions on event days

Motorist threw drink and sandwich at Brent enforcement officer in Kingsbury

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Damien Simmons will be sentenced on September 22.

Old Bailey - Central Criminal Court

Man guilty of killing wife in fire he started in Harlesden house

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
Stonebridge fire victim Denise Michelle Keane-Barnett-Simmons. Picture: Met Police

‘We bear no ill will’: Family of murdered Denise Keane-Simmons make...

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
Phoebe Hing, 21, Liam O'Neill, 22 and Toni Thompson, 26,  have been jailed following an assault in Brent.

Harrow Crown Court

Horrific five-hour Snapchat assault saw woman forced to drink detergent...

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon