Brent community midwife hails job a 'great privilege' after delivering babies for 40 years

Penny Estall with Katy Oldfield and her three-week-old daughter Jessie. Picture: LNWUH NHS Archant

Brent’s busiest community midwife has championed home births hailing her job a great privilege.

Three-week-old Jessie Oldfield. Picture: LNWUH NHS Three-week-old Jessie Oldfield. Picture: LNWUH NHS

Penny Estall's latest babe in arms is three-week-old Jesse Oldfield who was born just across the border at home in Harrow Weald.

The 62-year-old, who works as a community midwife at London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust, said: “I've been a midwife for nearly 40 years and it's still a great privilege to be present at a birth. I still find it an amazing experience and have shed a few tears over the years.”

Her first home birth delivery was a 'triple first' - the mother's first home birth, Penny's first home delivery and her first delivery from a standing position.

A veteran of more than 100 water births she added. “I'm a great advocate of home births because they provide mums with a familiar relaxed environment to have their baby.

“I'm semi-retired now and will find it hard to give up. It's a wonderful vocation and I have a lot of happy memories.”