Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Brent community midwife hails job a 'great privilege' after delivering babies for 40 years

PUBLISHED: 14:10 26 April 2019

Penny Estall with Katy Oldfield and her three-week-old daughter Jessie. Picture: LNWUH NHS

Penny Estall with Katy Oldfield and her three-week-old daughter Jessie. Picture: LNWUH NHS

Archant

Brent’s busiest community midwife has championed home births hailing her job a great privilege.

Three-week-old Jessie Oldfield. Picture: LNWUH NHSThree-week-old Jessie Oldfield. Picture: LNWUH NHS

Penny Estall's latest babe in arms is three-week-old Jesse Oldfield who was born just across the border at home in Harrow Weald.

The 62-year-old, who works as a community midwife at London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust, said: “I've been a midwife for nearly 40 years and it's still a great privilege to be present at a birth. I still find it an amazing experience and have shed a few tears over the years.”

You may also want to watch:

Her first home birth delivery was a 'triple first' - the mother's first home birth, Penny's first home delivery and her first delivery from a standing position.

A veteran of more than 100 water births she added. “I'm a great advocate of home births because they provide mums with a familiar relaxed environment to have their baby.

“I'm semi-retired now and will find it hard to give up. It's a wonderful vocation and I have a lot of happy memories.”

Most Read

Double stabbing in Brent: One man killed in Harlesden and another fighting for his life after Wembley attack

Preston Road. Picture: @999London

Police appeal for any dash cam or phone footage after young man fatally stabbed in Harlesden

A 21-year-old man was stabbed to death in Harlesden High Street. Picture: Keith Matthews

Fresh appeal after Kilburn father’s remains found in Northolt

Junior Nelson was last seen on August 17 2015

Police attacks in Brent on the rise

There has been more than 750 attacks on police in the last five years. Pic: Met Police.

Man shot in Wembley remains stable in hospital

A man was shot in Chalkhill Road. PIcture: Martin Francis

Most Read

Double stabbing in Brent: One man killed in Harlesden and another fighting for his life after Wembley attack

Preston Road. Picture: @999London

Police appeal for any dash cam or phone footage after young man fatally stabbed in Harlesden

A 21-year-old man was stabbed to death in Harlesden High Street. Picture: Keith Matthews

Fresh appeal after Kilburn father’s remains found in Northolt

Junior Nelson was last seen on August 17 2015

Police attacks in Brent on the rise

There has been more than 750 attacks on police in the last five years. Pic: Met Police.

Man shot in Wembley remains stable in hospital

A man was shot in Chalkhill Road. PIcture: Martin Francis

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Wealdstone take play-off battle down to final-day clash with Hemel

Wealdstone boss Bobby Wilkinson (pic Dan Finill/DFinill Photography)

Brent community midwife hails job a ‘great privilege’ after delivering babies for 40 years

Penny Estall with Katy Oldfield and her three-week-old daughter Jessie. Picture: LNWUH NHS

Cricket: Middlesex see off Surrey for latest success

Tom Helm (pic Mike Egerton/PA)

Hendon hope to avoid final-day devastation against Swindon

Hendon manager James Gray (pic DBeechPhotography)

Ex-Dale Youth amateur Dubois to face Lartey on Saturday

Daniel Dubois (pic: Steven Paston/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists