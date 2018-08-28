Mayor of Brent backs #Plasticfree Wembley campaign

Mayor of Brent Cllr Arshad Mahmood with Stanley Tse, Chairman of SeeWoo UK, latest business to join PlasticFree Wembley campaign Archant

The mayor of Brent is backing a campaign which is gaining ground to make Wembley plastic free.

Cllr Arshad Mahmood joined business leaders, campaigners and councillors at the civic centre in Wembley Park on January 30 to lend his support to the Plastic Free Wembley Project.

More than 30 businesses have signed up to use Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) cups and Vegetable Starch refuse sacks and alternative items in their stores and pubs.

The mayor said: “Cllr Arshad Mahmood, “I am happy that the #Plasticfree project is resolving an issue which has been ongoing for years. This project will make positive changes for both the communities and the environment for years to come.”

The head office of SEEWOO UK, an Oriental food supplier, is the latest to support the movement which could see the campaign reach areas far outside Wembley.

The project, run in partnership with Wembley Trader Association (WTA), in Your Face Alternatives (iYFA) and Brent Council, launched in November.

Arthur Chirkinian, chief exec and founder of iFYA said: “It’s time for a radical rethink on the amount of plastic packaging and indeed plastic bags we still use - whether consumers pay for their shoppers or not, the issue is the continued use of plastic which we need to reduce and eliminate. Our resolution is simple: Plastic Free alternatives.”