Brent marks Royal British Legion's 100 year anniversary

Published: 3:52 PM May 18, 2021 Updated: 4:26 PM May 18, 2021

Mayor of Brent Cllr Lia Colacicco with Gurkhas and members of the Wembley & Sudbury Royal British Legion - Credit: Terry Caulfield

A small ceremony was held in Sudbury to mark the 100th anniversary of the Royal British Legion.

The Wembley and Sudbury Royal British Legion (WSRBL) branch gathered at the memorial in Barham Park on May 15.

(L-R) Deo Bahardur Gurung, Chairman of the British Gurkha and Nepalese Association and Santa Gurung, Queen Elizabeth's Own Gurkha 6th Rifles - Credit: Paul Lorber

The event was attended by the Deputy Lieutenant of Brent, Mei Sim Lai and the mayor of Brent, Cllr Lia Colacicco.

Shaun Campbell, branch chairman, was the RBL standard bearer and also in attendance was Flying Officer Jeetendra Gurung from the RAF and Santa Gurung, of 6th Queen Elizabeth's Own Gurkha Rifles.

The Wembley branch was rescued a few years ago by the Gurkhas who now help with collections and make up the largest contingent at the annual Remembrance Day parade.

Cllr Lia Colacicco, mayor of Brent, was among signatories at the 100th anniversary - Credit: Terry Caulfield

You may also want to watch:

The RBL was formed in May 1921 by the merger of four veterans’ associations of the First World War.

Geraldine Cook, vice president of the branch, said: "For the first time, 100 years ago, the nation brought together all the symbols and ceremonies of Remembrance - The Cenotaph in Whitehall, the Grave of the Unknown Warrior, the Two-Minute Silence, Remembrance Day and the Poppy Appeal.

"Its purpose was to provide help to veterans and their families in need, to campaign authorities for improved conditions, and to champion Remembrance.

"Legion members set up branches and clubs across the country to help in this work and to provide companionship.

"One hundred years later, we still have the same mission – and both our work, and the members and volunteers who support us, remain as important."

RBL has more than 230,000 members who are spread across 2,500 branches in the UK and Northern Ireland with a further 78 overseas.

Until August 29 the RBL is hosting a summer celebration to raise a cheer for 100 years of the poppy. It is inviting communities to host their own centenary celebrations with a Great Poppy Party.

A spokesperson said: "This summer, more than ever, we all want to be together with friends and family, so invite them along to a party, cook, bake or BBQ and raise funds to support our Armed Forces today."

Visit: www.britishlegion.org.uk/get-involved/things-to-do/events/the-great-poppy-party