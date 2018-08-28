Search

Tudor Simionov stabbing: Brent man arrested on suspicion of New Year’s Day murder as two evade capture

PUBLISHED: 18:27 29 January 2019

Nor Aden Hamada and Ossame Hamed. Picture: Met

Nor Aden Hamada and Ossame Hamed. Picture: Met

Archant

A man from Brent is one of three people who have been arrested on suspicion of a murder on New Year’s Day.

Tudor Simionov, 33, was stabbed to death in Park Lane at 5.35am on January 1.

Three men and a woman also received knife injuries during the attack.

A 20-year-old was arrested at an address in Brent at 6am this morning.

He injured his leg jumping out of window as he attempted to escape from officers.

He was stopped by a police dog, Scotland Yard said.

A 25-year-old man turned himself in to a police station on Monday. A third man, 23, was arrested in Hammersmith for murder and violent disorder.

Detectives are still appealing for information to help trace Ossama Hamed, 25, and Nor Aden Hamada, 23, in connection with this case.

Images of both wanted men have been released by police.

A 26-year-old woman has been charged with perverting the course of justice and a 25-year-old man has also been charged with violent disorder.

Det Insp Garry Moncrieff of the Met’s murder squad said: “The three men will now be questioned by investigators. “However, we will not stop until we have apprehended all those who have played a part in Tudor’s murder.

“Two other men sought remain at large.

“Ossama Hamed and Nor Aden Hamada are dangerous individuals who need to be apprehended. I would urge anyone who has seen them, or knows of their whereabouts, to contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Hamed and Hamada, or who has information that could help the investigation, including any footage from that morning, is asked to call 101 and quote 3276/1Jan or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

For an immediate sighting of Hamed or Hamada, dial 999.

