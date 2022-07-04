News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News

Hundreds of young musicians to gather in Wembley for concert

André Langlois

Published: 11:04 AM July 4, 2022
Updated: 11:07 AM July 4, 2022
 Brent Youth Concert Pops Orchestra

Brent Youth Concert Pops Orchestra - Credit: Brent Music Service

Around 450 young musicians and a massed choir of 1,000 schoolchildren will perform at Wembley next week.

Brent Makes Music 2022 is at the OVO Arena, Wembley, on Wednesday, July 13 with an evening titled There’s a Place for Us - Celebrating Brent, Community, Diversity and Belonging.

Brent Music Service's (BMS) 22 children's choirs perform at the eighth biennial Brent Makes Music, drawing on influences from around the world.

The winner of the Brent Young Musician of the Year 2022 will perform, accompanied by members of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO).

And the evening will feature the premiere of The Brent Anthem: Sparks Fly, composed by James Redwood and the young people of Brent, played by the RPO, BMS musicians and the massed choir – 1,500 performers in all.

It will be an extended version of the song, originally intended for a performance in 2020 which was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Visit https://sites.google.com/view/bmsinformation/brent-makes-music-2022 for ticket information.

Wembley News
Brent News
West London News

