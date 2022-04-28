Brent's 'worst hotel' to be demolished and replaced

A London hotel rated 2.7 stars and dubbed “the worst on the planet” by one upset reviewer is set to be bulldozed and replaced by a bigger one.

Brent Council on Wednesday night approved plans for a six-storey development on the site of Maitrise Hotel on Wembley’s London Road.

The new hotel, which will have 53 rooms below nine new flats, was praised by councillors for its design, which they said will fit in with the local area. Based near Wembley Central Station, the hotel has good access to both Wembley Stadium and Wembley Arena, as well as other attractions such as Boxpark and London Designer Outlet.

The existing hotel, built over three storeys, has received a number of negative reviews online, and its current rating on Google is only 2.7 stars. One guest described it as “the worst hotel on the planet”, while another said it was “better than a squat, just”. Many criticised its cleanliness, suggesting it was “dirty, tatty and shabby” and in need of an upgrade.

One visitor said it was “the worst hotel I have ever been in my life”, with no power in her room, while several commented on the lack of heating or hot water during their stays. But there was plenty of praise for the hotel’s staff, while some reviewers were clearly happy with their stay as they gave it the maximum five stars on Google’s rating system.

The Maitrise Hotel has some poor reviews - Credit: Google Maps

The developer, Adil Group, said it wanted to continue to support the recent “tremendous growth, regeneration and employment” in Wembley with the redevelopment of the hotel. Stephen O’Connell, head of acquisitions and estates at Adil Group, said: “With an excellent transport network and development at Wembley Stadium, it is our proposal to meet the rising consumer demand by doubling our accommodation capacity.”

He added it had the potential to be a “legacy building” for the area, that would provide “first class facilities” and boost the local economy. The Local Democracy Reporting Service has contacted Adil Group for further comment.