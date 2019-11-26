Search

Last call for comments on Brent's Local Plan which sees green space under threat of development

PUBLISHED: 15:00 27 November 2019

The South Kilburn green space behind protesters wishing to save the Granville and Carlton Centres is also under threat. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

The South Kilburn green space behind protesters wishing to save the Granville and Carlton Centres is also under threat. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Archant

Green space in Brent could be under threat if people do not comment on the borough's Local Plan before the December 5 deadline.

The South Kilburn Public Open Space is owned by Brent Council which has still not told the Times if it is under threat of development.

You may also want to watch:

Council officers are instead calling upon people to have their say on the draft Local Plan - a planning policy document which will guide new development and planning applications in Brent for the next 20 years. Following two public consultations last year the deadline for this last consultation is 5pm on December 5.

Respondents will be asked to review the draft plan which contains policies on planning issues such as new housing, employment, town centres, open space, community facilities, transport and leisure facilities and provide their final comments before the draft is formally submitted to an independent planning inspector for examination.

Go to brent.gov.uk/shapebrent

Most Read

Man’s dead body found in communal area in St Raphael’s Estate, Neasden

A man's dead body found in St Raphael's Estate. Picture: David Nathan

Man dies in converted house blaze in Wembley which is being treated as arson

A man has died in a blaze in Wembley. Picture: David Nathan

‘I left there very angry’ - QPR boss Warburton on former club Nottingham Forest

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA

Warburton provides fitness update on QPR duo

Yoann Barbet of Queens Park Rangers on the ball during Queens Park Rangers vs Luton Town, Sky Bet EFL Championship Football at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on 14th September 2019

Dollis Hill couple and high ranking Met officer sentenced for possessing child abuse video

Metropolitan Police Superintendent Novlett Robyn Williams. Picture: Nick Ansell / PA Images

