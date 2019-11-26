Last call for comments on Brent's Local Plan which sees green space under threat of development

The South Kilburn green space behind protesters wishing to save the Granville and Carlton Centres is also under threat. Picture: Nathalie Raffray Archant

Green space in Brent could be under threat if people do not comment on the borough's Local Plan before the December 5 deadline.

The South Kilburn Public Open Space is owned by Brent Council which has still not told the Times if it is under threat of development.

Council officers are instead calling upon people to have their say on the draft Local Plan - a planning policy document which will guide new development and planning applications in Brent for the next 20 years. Following two public consultations last year the deadline for this last consultation is 5pm on December 5.

Respondents will be asked to review the draft plan which contains policies on planning issues such as new housing, employment, town centres, open space, community facilities, transport and leisure facilities and provide their final comments before the draft is formally submitted to an independent planning inspector for examination.

Go to brent.gov.uk/shapebrent

