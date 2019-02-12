Search

Times letters: Tackling violent crime and reflective songs

PUBLISHED: 08:30 17 February 2019

Cllr Navin Shah, London Assembly Member for Brent and Harrow with his granddaughter

Cllr Navin Shah, London Assembly Member for Brent and Harrow with his granddaughter

Archant

Letters, contributions and comments sent in from Times’ readers this week.

Government must act now

Navin Shah, London Assembly Member for Brent and Harrow, writes:

Last week, the home secretary announced the government will be consulting on a public health approach to tackling violent crime.

Whilst this is welcome, it is something that our community in Brent and Harrow and my colleagues at City Hall have long been calling for. It has been incredibly disappointing to see the government fall behind the curve when it comes to protecting Londoners and ensuring that our police are adequately resourced.

The Mayor of London has set up a Violence Reduction Unit, put in place a dedicated anti-knife crime strategy and invested in youth and early intervention projects in Brent.

Songs reflecting era of uncertainty

Trevor Ellis, Chalk Hill Road, Wembley, writes:

In 1937 Strange Fruit was written by teacher Abel Meeropol as a poem and later recorded by the late singer Billie Holiday?

In 1971 was the year What’s Going On was sung by the late singer, Marvin Gaye.

It was then followed nine years later by Nobody Told Me, written and recorded by the late famous singer/songwriter John Lennon. Finally, in 1984, Sir Bob Geldof and Midge Ure wrote Do They Know It’s Christmas?

These songs reflect the thoughts and feelings of individuals who lived during the 20th century in which murder, apathy, police brutality, neglect and starvation spread like a disease without a cure wiping out vast amounts of people from Britain to as far as America.

How long will it be before songs reflect a much desired change in the 21st century in which love, peace, trust and security grows like the grass on the ground and lasts as long as the 4,000 year old yew tree in Tisbury, Wiltshire?

