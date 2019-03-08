Times’ letters: Sudbury Town station and council tax money

Have say on station plans

Paul Lorber, former Liberal Democrat Councillor, Sudbury ward, writes:

Why is the Mayor of London and Transport of London trying to make life even more difficult for the people of Sudbury and surrounding areas?

As already reported by Brent & Kilburn Times the life of many elderly and disabled residents has been made worse by the No 245 bus no longer stopping at Sudbury Town underground station.

Now the Labour of London is proposing to sell off almost all of the Sudbury Town station car park for the building of 61 flats – leaving just three car parking spaces for disabled drivers – and nothing else for others.

Sudbury Town Station is currently the only “step free” station convenient for disabled people. The car park is well use with at least 30 cars parked there throughout the day.

Local people use it when going to events in Central London and feel safer when coming back late at night in the knowledge that they have a secure way of getting home in the dark.

The mayor’s current proposal to deprive local people of the ability to park next to the station is both unfair and irresponsible.

I have already written to Mr Khan calling on him him to change his plans and urge all concerned residents to express your views on mayor@london.gov.uk

The local area cannot simply have more housing imposed on it without retaining existing infrastructure and other local improvements.

Pavements are still in disrepair

Trevor Ellis, Chalk Hill Road, Wembley, writes:

So, it’s official, council tax is set to rise by £1.66 per week in April.

I live in a band B flat and in 2018 my council tax bill (minus discounts) amounted to £872.98. I have been paying £73.00 each month but come April that will rise to £74.66.

If I am honest, I would rather keep that £1.66 in my own account but I accept that the money is needed to cover the shortfall caused by the severe cuts from central government.

However, I take issue with Brent council’s claim in the spring 2019 issue of the brent magazine that “315 miles of streets and pavements were maintained in 2018.”

Here in Brent North, many streets and pavements have been in a state of disrepair for more than 12 months.

Whatever money was spent maintaining streets and pavements in 2018, I have yet to see evidence of council tax money being spent in my part of Brent.

I have become accustomed to walking along broken, uneven pavements, and sloppily laid tarmac in Wembley Park and other parts of Brent North.

I wonder when Brent residents start to get value for the money they pay to the council?

