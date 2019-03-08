Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Times’ letters: Sudbury Town station and council tax money

PUBLISHED: 08:30 17 March 2019

Letters, contributions and comments sent in from Times’ readers this week.

Sudbury Town station car park could close.

Sudbury Town station car park could close.

Archant

Have say on station plans

Paul Lorber, former Liberal Democrat Councillor, Sudbury ward, writes:

Why is the Mayor of London and Transport of London trying to make life even more difficult for the people of Sudbury and surrounding areas?

As already reported by Brent & Kilburn Times the life of many elderly and disabled residents has been made worse by the No 245 bus no longer stopping at Sudbury Town underground station.

Now the Labour of London is proposing to sell off almost all of the Sudbury Town station car park for the building of 61 flats – leaving just three car parking spaces for disabled drivers – and nothing else for others.

Sudbury Town Station is currently the only “step free” station convenient for disabled people. The car park is well use with at least 30 cars parked there throughout the day.

Local people use it when going to events in Central London and feel safer when coming back late at night in the knowledge that they have a secure way of getting home in the dark.

The mayor’s current proposal to deprive local people of the ability to park next to the station is both unfair and irresponsible.

I have already written to Mr Khan calling on him him to change his plans and urge all concerned residents to express your views on mayor@london.gov.uk

The local area cannot simply have more housing imposed on it without retaining existing infrastructure and other local improvements.

Pavements are still in disrepair

Trevor Ellis, Chalk Hill Road, Wembley, writes:

So, it’s official, council tax is set to rise by £1.66 per week in April.

I live in a band B flat and in 2018 my council tax bill (minus discounts) amounted to £872.98. I have been paying £73.00 each month but come April that will rise to £74.66.

If I am honest, I would rather keep that £1.66 in my own account but I accept that the money is needed to cover the shortfall caused by the severe cuts from central government.

However, I take issue with Brent council’s claim in the spring 2019 issue of the brent magazine that “315 miles of streets and pavements were maintained in 2018.”

Here in Brent North, many streets and pavements have been in a state of disrepair for more than 12 months.

Whatever money was spent maintaining streets and pavements in 2018, I have yet to see evidence of council tax money being spent in my part of Brent.

I have become accustomed to walking along broken, uneven pavements, and sloppily laid tarmac in Wembley Park and other parts of Brent North.

I wonder when Brent residents start to get value for the money they pay to the council?

• What do you think? Email times.series@archant.co.uk

Most Read

Dollis Hill thief and his gun wielding brother jailed for 21 years after robbery spree in Maida Vale

Craig Clarke and Jordan Kagbo Clarke. Picture: Met Police

A motorcylist in his 30s has died following a collision with a car in Cricklewood

Claremont Road at the junction of Pennine Drive where a motorcyclist died following a collision with a car. Picture: Google

‘It’s like a bereavement’: How the ‘brutal’ deportation of a Harlesden father to Jamaica has distressed his teenage children left behind

Anthea Hart. Picture: YouTube

Queensbury tube station death: Police appeal for witnesses after man dies in underground assault

Queensbury station. Picture: secretlondon123 / Flickr

Risaan Udayakumar stabbing: Wembley parents slam teen’s seven year sentence for killing his sister’s ‘secret boyfriend’

Wembley victim Risaan Udayakumar was killed by his girlfriend's brother. Picture: Herts Police

Most Read

Dollis Hill thief and his gun wielding brother jailed for 21 years after robbery spree in Maida Vale

Craig Clarke and Jordan Kagbo Clarke. Picture: Met Police

A motorcylist in his 30s has died following a collision with a car in Cricklewood

Claremont Road at the junction of Pennine Drive where a motorcyclist died following a collision with a car. Picture: Google

‘It’s like a bereavement’: How the ‘brutal’ deportation of a Harlesden father to Jamaica has distressed his teenage children left behind

Anthea Hart. Picture: YouTube

Queensbury tube station death: Police appeal for witnesses after man dies in underground assault

Queensbury station. Picture: secretlondon123 / Flickr

Risaan Udayakumar stabbing: Wembley parents slam teen’s seven year sentence for killing his sister’s ‘secret boyfriend’

Wembley victim Risaan Udayakumar was killed by his girlfriend's brother. Picture: Herts Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Southern League: Hartley Witney 3 Harrow 0

Hafed Al-Droubi of Harrow (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

McClaren hails ‘huge’ result as QPR battle back to draw at Hull

Queens Park Rangers boss Steve McClaren (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

QPR fightback to draw at Hull thanks to late Hemed goal

Queens Park Rangers' Tomer Hemed (pic: Nigel French/PA)

National League: Bath City 1 Wealdstone 1

Wealdstone boss Bobby Wilkinson (pic Dan Finill/dfinill photography)

We must empower women to ‘fulfil economic potential’ as austerity hinders progress

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists