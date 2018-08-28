Times’ letters: Questioning British democracy and parking

An old Labour government formed a partnership with an American tobacco company. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Letters, contributions and comments sent in from Times' readers this week.

Put people before profit

Trevor Ellis, Wembley, full address supplied, writes:

I had a conversation with a friend recently and one of the things she said was how she noticed that Wembley Park is looking smarter.

I acknowledge that some things have changed since the day I moved here 31 years ago but I’ll explain why I believe that unless things change in the Houses of Parliament, Brent and all its wards won’t change for the better.

I recently found out that 116 years ago, a Labour government under the premiership of the late Clement Atlee formed a business partnership with an American tobacco company which is known as the British and American tobacco company.

Isn’t it ironic that the party which currently uses the following slogan, “for the many, not the few”, formed a business with America to provide the substance which causes almost 78,000 people to die from smoking related diseases in the UK each year?

My question is if the people you vote for use democracy which favours business and puts you and your children in an unfavourable position (even if you chose not to smoke) should that not move you to question British democracy?

Lack of parking needs resolving

Gautam Tamang, Armstrong Road, Harlesden, writes:

I received two parking fine tickets on my registered address in the space 48 hours recently.

I was in the wrong place and I was parked on double yellow lines because there were no parking space in the residential area where I live.

Between Saturday December 15 and Saturday January 5, parking on my road was really bad. Residents had to double park because of the lack of space, this has been getting worse over the years. This is a real problem for residents who work hard for a living and when they get home have no parking space.